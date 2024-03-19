The Gaslight Anthem Announces North American Tour in 2024

The Gaslight Anthem is releasing a new EP, History Books – Short Stories, on March 22. The indie rock band is also kicking off a North American tour this summer to promote the new EP, along with fellow artists Joyce Manor, Pinkshift, and The Dirty Nil.

The tour is going to be a lengthy one, and the band made sure to hit cities along the East Coast, West Coast, and Midwest, plus a show in Toronto, Canada.

The Gaslight Anthem 2024 Tour of North America will begin on July 26 in Denver, Colorado at The Mission Ballroom with support from Joyce Manner and The Dirty Nil. The lengthy tour will end on September 15 in Asbury Park, New Jersey at Sea.Hear.Now Festival without supporting acts.

Ready to get your hands on tickets to see The Gaslight Anthem live this year? You can get down on the presale event that starts on March 21 on Ticketmaster with the code “KEY”.

General on-sale starts on March 22, after which we suggest getting your tickets from Stubhub. We’re big fans of Stubhub because of the FanProtect Program, which guarantees that your purchases will be protected from scams, fraud, and fake tickets.

Before the North American tour, The Gaslight Anthem will also embark on a tour of the United Kingdom and Europe before coming stateside.

Spots won’t last for this tour, so get your tickets while you still can!

July 26 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom (with Joyce Manner and The Dirty Nil)

July 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union (with Joyce Manner and The Dirty Nil)

July 28 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House (with Joyce Manner and The Dirty Nil)

July 30 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo (with Joyce Manner and The Dirty Nil)

July 31 – Forest Grove, OR – Grand Lodge Hotel and Property (with Joyce Manner and The Dirty Nil)

August 2 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield (with Joyce Manner and The Dirty Nil)

August 3 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim (with Joyce Manner and The Dirty Nil)

August 4 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park (with Joyce Manner and The Dirty Nil)

August 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre (with Joyce Manner and The Dirty Nil)

August 9 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater (with Joyce Manner and The Dirty Nil)

August 10 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall (with Joyce Manner and The Dirty Nil)

August 11 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues – Dallas (with Joyce Manner and The Dirty Nil)

August 13 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern (with Joyce Manner and Pinkshift)

August 14 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works (with Joyce Manner and Pinkshift)

August 16 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage (with Joyce Manner and Pinkshift)

August 18 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway (with Joyce Manner and Pinkshift)

August 20 – Washington, DC – The Anthem (with Joyce Manner and Pinkshift)

August 21 – New York, NY – Central Park (with Joyce Manner and Pinkshift)

August 23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia (with Joyce Manner and Pinkshift)

August 24 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre (with Joyce Manner and Pinkshift)

August 25 – Toronto, ON – History (with Joyce Manner and Pinkshift)

August 27 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center (with Joyce Manner and Pinkshift)

August 29 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed – Indoors (with Joyce Manner and Pinkshift)

August 30 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis (with Joyce Manner and Pinkshift)

August 31 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club – The Rave Hall (with Joyce Manner and Pinkshift)

September 1 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit (with Joyce Manner and Pinkshift)

September 15 – Asbury Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now

