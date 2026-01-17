3 of the Longest-Lasting Marriages in Rock Music History

Rock music marriages have historically not been known for standing the test of time. However, some rock stars over the years have found their soulmates and stuck with them for decades, some even lasting until death. Let’s take a look at just a few rock music marriages that have lasted quite a long time, and their love stories are more than worth a biopic or two.

Videos by American Songwriter

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne passed away in July 2025 at the age of 76. The rock music world was bereaved, along with his beloved family and wife, Sharon Osbourne. The pair were wed in 1982 and remained together until Ozzy’s passing, enjoying 43 years of marriage together.

Sharon Osbourne was Ozzy’s wife and confidant, and also played a big role in his career. She was his manager for many years and founded the legendary heavy metal touring festival Ozzfest, which lasted from 1996 to 2010. She also appeared with Ozzy (and two of their children, Jack and Kelly) in the early aughts MTV reality show The Osbournes.

John Paul and Maureen Jones

John Paul Jones is best known for being the bassist and keyboardist of the legendary rock outfit Led Zeppelin. He was a founding member who put together the band with Jimmy Page back in 1968. Following the tragic death of drummer John Bonham and the subsequent disbandment of Led Zeppelin in 1980, Jones kicked off a successful solo career. And in 1967, before Led Zeppelin was even really a thing, he married one Maureen Hegarty. They remain together today and have three daughters together. The pair met when they were teenagers, and have been married for over 59 years.

Alice and Sheryl Cooper

Alice Cooper and Sheryl Cooper (née Goddard)’s love story is one for the books. This example of enduring rock music marriages started way back in the mid-1970s, when the two met during Alice Cooper’s Welcome To My Nightmare Tour. She was a dancer for the tour, and they were wed by 1976. They remain together today, after nearly 50 years of marriage. Cooper has credited his wife with helping him maintain his sobriety. They have three children together and four grandchildren. Alice Cooper is still doing his shock rock job today, while Sheryl runs a children’s dance theatre in Phoenix.

Photo by Mitch Haaseth/ABC via Getty Images