Carrie Underwood, Riley Green, and LeAnn Rimes Joining Forces for What Might Be the Best Music Festival of 2026

While 2026 just started, country music already promises a year full of concerts, shows, and festivals. Throughout the year, fans will attend the Carolina Country Music Fest, Rock the Country, Country 2 Country, Country Thunder, and the CMA Fest. That’s not even a full list, but just a sample. Having expanded over the past years, the Wildlands Music Festival released its lineup. And with names like Carrie Underwood and Riley Green attached, it might be one of the best festivals in 2026.

Having teased its lineup for the last several days, Wildlands Music Festival showcased some of the singers who graced the stage over the years. They included Dave Matthews, Lukas Nelson, Foo Fighters, Dierks Bentley, and numerous others. But what about 2026? The festival announced Underwood, Green, LeAnn Rimes, and Kaitlin Butts.

Taking place at the Big Sky Events Arena, the Wildlands Music Festival will kick off on Friday, July 31, ending on Saturday, August 1. For the first day, both Riley Green and LeAnn Rimes will perform a few of their hit songs. Not only did Green lend his voice to the hit song “You Look Like You Love Me”, but his collaboration with Ella Langley brought him a few accolades.

Wildlands Music Festival Harnesses Star Power for Charity

As for the second day, the festival was prepared to navigate the crowd of fans rushing to see Underwood and Butts. Since winning season four of American Idol, Underwood created a career that helped her sell over 95 million albums and win eight Grammy Awards. She even returned to American Idol as a judge, replacing Katy Perry.

With Underwood, Green, Rimes, and Butts helming the festival, fans were already excited.

“This is awesome.” “No freaking way! So excited.” “I am so excited. The best lineup.” “Guess I need to fly from the Midwest to Montana for a weekend.”

Before making any reservations, tickets for the Wildlands Music Festival won’t go on sale until January 22, on the event’s website. Although having to wait a few extra days, those who happen to buy a ticket will help fund a good cause.

Over the years, the Wildlands Music Festival used names like Underwood and Bentley to help raise funds to protect Yellowstone and the surrounding area. Just last year, organizers raised $1.3 million for charity. Not losing sight of their mission, the Wildlands Music Festival teamed with the Property and Environment Research Center for this year’s event.

With world-class talent, breathtaking scenery, and a mission rooted in conservation, the Wildlands Music Festival once again proves that great music can bring people together for something bigger than entertainment.



(Photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images)



