3 of the Most “Absurd” Music Videos from the 1980s 

When looking back on the most “absurd” decades of music, I think all music lovers would unanimously agree that the 80s take the cake as the most “absurd”. Big hair, electronic sounds, flashy brands, and a general in-your-face flair were all staple characteristics of the decade. With all of that in mind, here are three of the most “absurd” music videos from arguably the most “absurd” in music history, the 1980s.

“Land of Confusion” by Genesis

When it comes to the music video for Genesis’ 1986 single, “Land of Confusion”, the word “absurd” might be an understatement. Frankly, the video is just downright surreal and incredibly bizarre. However, that was seemingly their intention, as the video is a spoof on politics and a critique of social disillusionment and the wealth gap.

Deformed puppets, dreamlike backdrops, and otherworldly visuals are ultimately what make this video “absurd”. We can’t do this video justice with our mere description, so you just have to watch it yourself. However, we will let you in on the ending, which is a very deformed and scary-looking Ronald Reagan dropping a nuke from his bedroom.

“Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler

If you were alive and soaking up the pop culture of the 1980s, then you probably don’t think this music video is all that “absurd”. However, through a modern lens, it is, as the melodramatic subtext of the song comes out in full force in this Bonnie Tyler music video.

Gothic architecture, half-dressed men in football pads, choir kids with glowing eyes, and ninjas are just a few of the confusing elements in this video. Yes, you read that right, there are ninjas in this video. If you look into the story of the music video, then the film imagery makes sense. Though that doesn’t make it any less absurd.

“Nothing Bad Ever Happens To Me” by Oingo Boingo

Did you expect that an artist with the name Oingo Boingo to have a cut and cry and clear and concise music video? Seemingly not, because who would, right? Released in 1983, the music video for “Nothing Bad Ever Happens To Me” by Oingo Boingo might just be the weirdest and most cerebrally confusing music video of the 1980s.

If you don’t do any research into the proposed meaning of this video, then you will be entirely lost in the dark. Frankly, you have a better chance of deciphering the hidden meaning of a Jackson Pollock painting than you do of deciphering the meaning this video. However, to us, that was Oingo Boingo’s intention. Needless to say, he achieved just that.

