Zach Bryan Adds Dates for Highly-Anticipated With Heaven on Tour

Vowing to cease touring after wrapping up last year’s Quittin’ Time trek, Zach Bryan fans worried they may never have another opportunity to see the “Revival” crooner perform live. Fortunately, the Oklahoma native put on a handful of live shows in 2025, including one before a record-breaking crowd at Ann Arbor’s Michigan Stadium. Last month, fans got another piece of good news when Bryan announced he would indeed hit the road again in 2026 for the With Heaven on Tour. And with tickets quickly selling, the 29-year-old Grammy winner announced a handful of additional dates on Thursday (Dec. 4.)

The five new shows include April 3 and 4 at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma; July 25 in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon; and Sept. 21 and 22 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario.

“I CAN’T BELIEVE YOU ARE COMING TO EUGENE – Dreams come true!!!!!” declared one ecstatic Instagram user.

Announcing the tour in a Nov. 24 social media post, Bryan wrote simply, “due to popular demand and some life changes as of late, we’re going on tour next year.” The trek, which kicks off March 7 in St. Louis, will feature guests such as Kings of Leon, Dijon, Alabama Shakes, Ben Howard, CAAMP, MJ Lenderman, Gregory Alan Isakov, J.R. Carroll, Fey Fili, Keenan O’Meara, and Gabriella Rose.

Zach Bryan Gets Candid About His Mental Health

Despite enjoying a career quickly on the rise, Zach Bryan has certainly had his share of valleys in the last couple of years. Last month, the “Pink Skies” singer opened up about mental health and sobriety in a vulnerable social media post.

Sitting in a Seattle parking lot, Bryan had just reached the end of a 20-day cross-country motorcycle trip when it dawned on him: “I really need some f—ing help.”

“Being in the military for a decade and then thrown into a spotlight that I hadn’t fully comprehended the scope of, had some sub-conscious effects on me as a person,” the U.S. Navy veteran admitted.

Finding himself mired “in a perpetual discontent” that kept him “always reaching for alcohol,” the “Something in the Orange” singer decided to seek professional help. In a candid essay, Bryan revealed that he has been sober from alcohol for nearly two months.

“I feel great, I feel content, I feel whole,” he wrote.

