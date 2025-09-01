3 of the Most Catastrophic Downfalls of Famous 20th-Century Bands

During the golden era of rock music, famous bands often fell apart at the seams toward the end of their careers. Rock music was, for lack of a better word, quite dramatic back in the day. That’s part of what made the genre so enticing. The following three bands that made it big in the 20th century had pretty catastrophic downfalls that led to their demise, but that doesn’t take away the fact that they’re still absolutely legendary bands. And a couple of them have since gotten back together. Let’s take a look!

Videos by American Songwriter

Oasis

Oasis came to fame at the end of the 20th century and were still together in the early aughts. However, I think they’re worthy of a spot on this list simply because of how catastrophic their downfall was, and how glorious their comeback has been.

From their formation to the band’s breakup in the 2000s, brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher constantly butted heads. That tense energy peaked at a performance in 2009, after a concert was cancelled due to an “altercation” between the brothers. Later, Noel announced that he “could not go on working with Liam a day longer,” and the band was more or less done.

Oasis has since reunited in 2025 and kicked off an enormously successful reunion tour. And according to the brothers, not only is there no bad blood, but they’re getting along quite well. Finally, a happy ending!

Fleetwood Mac

It’s not exactly shocking that a band that made it big with a record based on the internal affairs and drama of its members would face a catastrophic end. However, Fleetwood Mac’s end came long after Rumours. In the 1980s, the band’s members began to pursue their solo careers. That already caused a rift, but one alleged fight between Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks led to their eventual departure from Fleetwood Mac.

The band continued without them, and albums like Behind The Mask (without Buckingham) and Time (without Nicks and Buckingham) earned middling reviews. Fleetwood Mac wouldn’t release another album until 2003, which would be their last before their breakup in 1995. The band got back together off and on through the years, but Nicks confirmed that Fleetwood Mac is now fully done as of 2024. And despite the sad way they ended, Fleetwood Mac remains an unforgettable band.

Eagles

This story is probably the most famous example of the catastrophic downfalls of rock bands in history. Eagles made it big with Hotel California, and struggled to release a solid follow-up. The Long Run is a killer album, but let’s not act like The Eagles weren’t at each other’s throats by the end of that album’s production.

Things came to a head when, while performing at a benefit concert in 1980, Don Felder and Glenn Frey got into a fight backstage. Once they started performing, that animosity didn’t just go away. The two members threw insults at each other as they performed and even threatened each other. After that major fight, Eagles called it quits. They have since reunited several times through the years, and their legacy has outlived that particular public spat.

Photo by Fotos International/Getty Images