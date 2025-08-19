Noel Gallagher Opens up About Reuniting With Brother Liam on Oasis Tour: “I Forgot How Funny He Was”

About 16 years ago, in 2009, Oasis split up due to the conflict between brothers, Liam and Noel Gallagher. Both vibrant personalities, Liam and Noel, feuded with each other and spoke about their breakup in the public eye on several different occasions. Famously, Liam Gallagher posted a string of social media posts comparing Noel to a potato.

Videos by American Songwriter

Nevertheless, brothers will be brothers, and while the scuffle between the two made headlines for years, their relationship continues to make headlines, but now in a different, more loving manner. Roughly a year ago, Oasis announced their reunion and their impending comeback tour. Well, that tour is no longer impending, as Oasis recently concluded the UK and Ireland stint of their enormous comeback tour.

All Is Seemingly Well With Oasis and the Gallaghers

In light of the Oasis tour, Noel Gallagher appeared as a guest, via phone call, on the British radio station, talkSport, and divulged his feelings surrounding Oasis’ current tour and his little brother. Concerning Liam, Noel stated, “It’s great just to be back with Bonehead and Liam, and just be doing it again. I guess when it’s all set and done, I’ll sit and reflect on it, but it’s great being back in a band with Liam. I forgot how funny he was.”

Expanding on his affection for his brother, Noel continued, “Liam’s smashing it, I’m proud of him.” “Having been fronting a band for 16 years, I know how hard that is. I couldn’t do the stadium thing like he does it, it’s not in my nature, but I’ve got to say, good for you, mate. It’s been amazing,” stated Noel Gallagher.

Noel and Liam’s story is not the only positive to come out of Oasis’ reunion. In addition to the seemingly rekindled relationship, Noel also shared how thrilled he was about the tour’s positive fan reception. “Every night is the crowd’s first night, do you know what I mean? So every night’s got that same energy to it. But it’s been truly amazing. I’m not usually short for words, but I can’t really articulate it,” said Noel.

Per Noel Gallagher’s comments, it seems all is well in Oasis’ world. That being so, business will continue for Oasis, and it will continue across the pond for their North American tour dates.

Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage