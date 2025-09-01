3 Classic Rock Songs From the 70s Your Mom Would Love

It’s strange how some stereotypes come about. For example, if a late-night show host went out onto the street to interview random passersby and asked them whether they thought their mom or dad liked classic rock more, the people would likely say their dads. But moms love classic rock, too! They dig the buzzy guitars, anthem-filling vocals, and everything else!

That’s what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to showcase three classic rock songs we think your mom would love. Three hard-hitting but terrific tunes from the 1970s that your mam can’t turn her ear away from. A trio of tracks she probably listens to while zooming down the highway on the way to her next big boss move!

“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac from ‘Rumours’ (1977)

When it comes to Fleetwood Mac, there is so much to explore. From the internal strife to the romances to the soap opera-like band dynamics. But somehow, even more than the interpersonal issues, the music from the group is what’s best to dissect. Especially when it comes to the 1977 LP, Rumors. That near-perfect offering includes the nostalgic, floating classic track, “Dreams”, which makes anyone—moms included—feel as if they are part-puffy cloud.

“A Horse With No Name” by America from ‘America’ (1971)

Did you know the band America is from London? Also, did you know Neil Young didn’t sing this song? Fun facts! Anyway, this acoustic-driven tune from 1971 seeps into your soul like rain. Brilliant harmonies, lovely storytelling, and six-string strumming make you feel you’re in the middle of nature. Indeed, the London-born band America’s big hit washes over you like a prayer. It’s perfect for zoning out or for putting on in the background as you run after your two-year-old, who has more energy than the sun.

“Layla” by Derek & The Dominos from ‘Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs’ (1971)

A brash love song, this iconic tune calls out what it wants and does so with passion. No one is able to resist its musical powers. The heart races. The pulse rises. All of a sudden, Mom is doing air guitar on the couch, and she’s forgetting about her two-year-old, who seemingly has more energy than the sun. What a great song! Thank you, classic rock! …That’s what she’ll be saying when she presses play on this indelible 70s classic.

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns