90s Country Icon Cancels Shows While Recovering From Cancer Surgery

Helping form The Mavericks during the late 1980s, Raul Malo watched as the band solidified itself within the music industry thanks to songs like “Dance the Night Away” and “All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down.” Outside of winning awards from the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music, The Mavericks also walked away with a Grammy Award. Although continuing to tour and entertain, tragedy struck The Mavericks when Malo announced he was diagnosed with cancer. While undergoing surgery in August, it seemed the singer needed a little more time to recover.

Staying positive about his cancer battle, the toll the disease has taken on Malo appeared to catch up to him. Having planned two performances in Las Vegas and Santa Fe in early September, the band announced the cancellation on Instagram. “While we had hoped to resume our tour next weekend after the summer break, unfortunately we will have to cancel the upcoming performances in Las Vegas on Sept 4 & Santa Fe on Sept 6 as Raul continues to rest and recover at home from surgery earlier this month.”

Fans Rally Around Raul Malo After Cancer Surgery

Although standing by the singer through his recovery, The Mavericks hoped to make it back to the stage alongside Dwight Yoakam. But for the canceled show, the band added, “We will be returning to Big Blues Bender in 2026, but unfortunately we are not able to reschedule our show in Santa Fe at this time. Refunds for the Santa Fe show will be available at the point of purchase.”

Apologizing for having to cancel, fans appeared to care little about the show as they rallied around Malo and The Mavericks. “We’ll be here when you’re good and ready to hit the road again. Until then, rest and focus on your healing.” Another person added, “As you get your much-needed rest to regain your strength, always know that your music is what heals so many people. You have a gift that comes from your heart.”

Promising to return to the stage, The Mavericks made it clear that this pause is only temporary, and their journey is far from over.

(Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)