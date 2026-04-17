3 of the Most Cinematic Rock Songs From the 1970s

Some rock songs read more like movies than they do poems. There are many songs in this genre that feel impossibly large and dramatic. We call these types of tracks “cinematic” because we can’t help but picture them as we listen. The three classic rock songs from the 1970s below are all visceral, visual efforts. There is no other descriptor for them but cinematic.

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“Hotel California” — The Eagles

Most rock songs don’t get quite as cinematic as The Eagles’ “Hotel California.” This song perfectly captures the West Coast, telling a story that not only pays homage to The Golden State but also dissects its culture. “There she stood in the doorway / I heard the mission bell / And I was thinking to myself / This could be heaven or this could be hell,” Don Henley sings, telling a layered story.

The song feels like a mirage in and of itself. It’s impossible not to picture yourself stranded in the desert, forced to stay in the haunting hotel. Though the song has a deeper meaning, its surface-level interpretation feels like a movie. It’s easy to go through the scenes; very little work is required from the audience.

“Starman” — David Bowie

David Bowie’s “Starman” tells a very different story from “Hotel California,” but it’s nonetheless cinematic. Bowie sets his sights high above the atmosphere to tell one piece of the Ziggy Stardust puzzle.

“There’s a starman waiting in the sky / He’d like to come and meet us / But he thinks he’d blow our minds,” the lyrics read. It’s easy to put yourself into this larger-than-life story when you hear this song. Like The Eagles’ 1970s rock hit, this song feels like walking through scenes from a retro space film.

“Born To Run” — Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen’s “Born To Run” feels like an iconic road trip movie. It’s easy to see Springsteen’s character and his love interest in a Bonnie and Clyde-type dynamic, running from their troubles out West.

“’Cause I’m just as scared and a lonely rider / I gotta find out how it feels / I want to know if love is wild, I want to know if love is real,” the lyrics read. This song has a firm setting, storyline, and central moral—a.k.a. everything you’d want out of a compelling film. This Heartland rock anthem is as cinematic as it gets.

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