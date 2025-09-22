3 of the Most Fascinating and Mysterious Figures in Music History That You’ve Never Heard Of

There have been quite a few oddball characters throughout music history. And many of those fascinating, enigmatic, and somewhat strange figures might just be a total mystery to even the most diehard amateur music historians. If you’ve heard of any of the following mysterious music figures from years passed, I’ve got to hand it to you. You’ve got fantastic taste. Let’s dive in, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

William Onyeaboar

William Ezechukwu Onyeaboar was a Nigerian funk musician who was prominent in his home country around the late 1970s and 1980s. In fact, he was one of the biggest musical successes in Nigeria at the time, his biggest hit being the Afro-funk song “Better Change Your Mind”. His songs notably utilized synthesizers and had an anthemic vibe to them, with lyrics that were often critical of war.

Despite being such a big name, he virtually disappeared without a trace in 1985 after converting to Christianity. David Byrne of Talking Heads took an interest in the enigmatic figure and released a compilation album of Onyeaboar’s music in 2013. He became a cult figure, and BBC Radio 6 managed to finally find him for his first-ever interview. Onyeaboar passed away at age 70 in 2017.

Niccolo Paganini

Rock stars, at least generally, aren’t a new phenomenon. Even back in the 18th century, musicians and composers got so popular that they might as well have been rock stars. That was the case for Niccolo Paganini, who became an enormous success in Italy back in the late 1700s for his violin work. He was so good, in fact, that many listeners at the time thought his talent was the work of the Devil.

Paganini was a fascinating individual. Known for being a drunk and a gambler, despite his shortcomings, Paganini was a lightning-fast violinist who played with masterful precision. Some fans believed that his talents were the work of demonic entities, with some rumors claiming that he killed someone and trapped their soul in his violin. Ironically, Paganini would later quit music and become a priest.

Jandek

Fans of outsider music might know this name, but it’s far from a household one. Jandek is the lo-fi project of one Sterling Smith, a Texas-based folk singer who has been independently releasing albums en masse since 1978. Jandek has over 120 albums in his discography, but don’t expect to find much information about him. He is one of the most mysterious music figures alive. He rarely engages in interviews and keeps any information about himself a secret. Even AllMusic called Jandek the “most enigmatic figure” in music. His most recent release was a CD titled Portland Thursday, released in 2025.

Photo by John Anderson/The Austin Chronicle/Getty Images