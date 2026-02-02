On This Day in 2024, We Lost the Guinness World Record Holder and Beloved Musician Whose Rhythms Defined a Generation of Groove

On this day in 2024, the world lost bassist Derrick McIntyre. The instrumentalist was best known for his work with Jamiroquai, but his credits were extensive, including collaborations with Emeli Sandé, Will Young, and Beverly Knight.

McIntyre passed away as a result of a five-car collision in 2024 in Hertfordshire. Fans of Jamiroquai and McIntyre’s family members were quick to send condolences out in the world.

“Our dad, Derrick McIntyre, was a proud dad, husband, brother, son, uncle, grandfather, and friend,” his family said in a statement. “He had a passion for music, playing the bass guitar for most of his life and blessing tracks with his groovy bassline for folks such as Jamiroquai, Roy Ayers, Beverley Knight, and many more.”

“No amount of words can sum up just how special our dad was to us all – not only within our individual bonds, but as a whole,” they added. “We will forever miss his love, humor, and presence and will continue to spread his light. Until we meet again.”

On the anniversary of his death, revisit McIntyre’s legacy and Jamiroquai’s influence on the world of funk below.

Derrick McIntyre’s Discography

McIntyre is most known for his work with Jamiroquai. He famously lent his talents to the band’s sixth album, Dynamite. The project has proven to be an underrated fan favorite, in part thanks to McIntyre’s grooving basslines. Funk is made up of a lot of components, but no one can discredit the importance of a great rhythm. McIntyre certainly delivered that on the tracks he played on.

McIntyre played bass on “Seven Days in Sunny June,” “Starchild,” “(Don’t) Give Hate a Chance,” as well as several others on the record. These songs remain some of McIntyre’s most famous efforts.

Jamiroquai’s 1996 album, Travelling Without Moving, even received a Guinness World Record as the best-selling funk album in music history.

Outside the Jamiroquai world, McIntyre played on the songs of soul musician Emeli Sandé and soul pop artist Will Young.

Jamiroquai

For most casual listeners, Jamiroquai is most famous for their 1996 release, “Virtual Insanity.” In addition to the song being a massive hit, the accompanying music video proved iconic.

Even those who don’t know Jamiroquai by name will have seen this music video at some point. It has become one of the most famous visuals of all time, thanks to its unique concept and camera trickery. Revisit the video below.

Jamiroquai helped futurize funk in the ’90s. They brought the ’70s tradition into the modern age, using timely topics and cultural references.

(Photo by Eric CATARINA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)