“We Weren’t Strong Enough”: How a James Brown Hit Got Its Signature Feel Because the Band Was So Tired

The words “tired” and “lethargic” have rarely been used to describe funk pioneer James Brown. From his punchy vocal delivery to his larger-than-life stage persona, he earned the nickname “Mr. Dynamite” through every drop of sweat he poured out on the stage. Yet, one of his biggest hits fell into its iconic groove because of a distinct lack of energy. And somehow, it worked.

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Brown broke into the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in 1965 with his single “Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag”. The record preceded Brown’s other major hit, “I Got You (I Feel Good)”, by a few months. Both songs are considered defining blueprints for the funk genre. This musical style typically featured upbeat grooves, ringing electric guitars, and powerful horns.

However, in the liner notes of James Brown: The Singles, Volume 3: 1964-1965, the funk singer argued that “Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag” was special because everyone in the studio was so tired.

The Band Cut “Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag” Amid Busy Schedule

James Brown’s “Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag” is all about an older man getting down on the dance floor. He impresses fellow dancers with hip moves like the Jerk and the Fly. The song argues that just because the man is older, it doesn’t mean he’s tired. “He ain’t too hip about that new breed babe / He ain’t no drag / Papa’s got a brand new bag.” Ironically, everyone in the band was tired.

According to Brown’s single compilation liner notes, Brown and his band had just finished a string of shows when they went to Arthur Smith Studios in Charlotte, North Carolina, to cut “Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag”. The band got to the studio after pulling an all-nighter on the road. Unsurprisingly, the energy in the studio was much lower than what the band would give on stage.

And therein lies the song’s magic, Brown argued. “It’s a little beyond me,” he said of the track. “It’s a thing that’s just out there. Take any record, even one of my records, and you won’t find one that sounds like this. You know what it is? It’s the bass don’t ever make a change. It stays right there. We were tired when we cut it, so we weren’t strong enough to make it faster. But we wouldn’t let the groove drop.”

To a certain extent, the band’s lethargy was masked by the sound engineer’s decision to speed up the tape during the mastering process. This also helped it become a favorite dance track among young listeners. Still, without the band falling into the pocket of their slow, easy groove, the song might not have had the same effect. In any case, the song sounds anything but tired today.

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