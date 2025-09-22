On This Day in 2000, Jo Dee Messina Was at No. 1 With a Song Written for Her Based on Her Life

On this day (September 22) in 2000, Jo Dee Messina was at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with “That’s the Way,” the lead single from her album Burn. The song spent three weeks at No. 1. Additionally, it climbed to No. 25 on the Hot 100, giving Messina the biggest crossover hit of her career.

“That’s the Way” wasn’t just a hit for Messina. It was a song about her that became a crossover success. “This is a song that was written especially for me by Anny Roboff and Holly Lamar,” Messina said of the song. “They said they had read about all the things I had gone through in life, where everything’s going great, then you crash, then you get back up again,” she added. “Just the roller coaster ride that I’ve had. I hope people can relate to it. Everybody’s lives are filled with ups and downs.”

Jo Dee Messina Was Already a Record-Setting Artist

Jo Dee Messina was no stranger to chart success when she released “That’s the Way” as the lead single from Burn. She set a new chart record with her 1998 sophomore album, I’m Alright. She became the first female country artist to have three multi-week No. 1 singles from the same album.

First, Messina released “Bye, Bye” as the album’s lead single. It topped the country chart on April 18, 1998, and stayed there for two weeks. Later that year, the album’s title track topped the country chart for three weeks. “Stand Beside Me” gave Messina a third consecutive No. 1 single, topping the Hot Country Songs chart for three weeks.

The album’s other two singles, “Lesson in Leavin’” and “Because You Love Me,” were successful as well. However, they didn’t reach the top of the chart. They peaked at No. 2 and No. 8, respectively. “Stand Beside Me” and “Lesson in Leavin’” were also top 40 hits on the Hot 100.

Featured Image by Paul Natkin/WireImage