Making a solo debut following the breakup of a lauded band is no easy feat. You not only have to define yourself as a musician, but be equally (if not more) impressive than your past work. You have something to prove right out of the gate.

Despite that hurdle, many musicians have no trouble vaulting over the barrier. Find three of the best solo debuts following a band breakup, below.

3 of the Most Impressive Solo Debuts Following a Band Breakup

1. Harry Styles – Harry Styles

Following the breakup of One Direction, Harry Styles re-introduced himself to the world not as a bubblegum pop artist, but as somewhat of a rocker. He didn’t shy away from showcasing his listening habits–i.e. ’70s rock a la Fleetwood Mac and The Rolling Stones. He mixed in his pop melody-making with amped-up guitars and pounding drums. Needless to say, it set him apart from his former bandmates.

2. McCartney – Paul McCartney

Though it may not have been received well when it was first released, McCartney is now considered a seminal work. Given the DIY style in which Paul McCartney worked while making his solo debut, it stood in stark contrast to his work with the Beatles. Nowadays, the album stands as a strong reminder of what a musician of McCartney’s talents can do when left to their own devices.

3. Dangerously In Love – Beyoncé

Destiny’s Child was a marvel, but Beyoncé’s solo career has perhaps been even more groundbreaking. She broke apart from the group with Dangerously In Love. The R&B spectacular earned her a Grammy nod and skyrocketed her to newfound fame. After she released this record, it became oh-so clear that Beyoncé would be a frontrunner in the pop game from there on out.

(Photo by Wood/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)