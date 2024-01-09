3 of the Most Magical Joan Baez’s Covers

Joan Baez, like many folk artists, hasn’t shied away from putting her spin on someone else’s song. She has routinely covered popular songs and little-known standards. Every time she has wowed with her emotional performances and powerful vocals. Find 3 of her most magical covers, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Joan Baez, Lana Del Rey Talk Anxiety and Facing Demons at ‘I Am A Noise’ Screening]

1. “House Of The Rising Sun”

“House Of The Rising Sun” has been covered countless times by folk artists. Baez somehow breathed new life into the omnipresent standard in 1960. Her timeless, warbling vocals cut straight to the crux of this song. Never has it sounded so foreboding yet alluring.

Following Baez’s stellar cover, several of her contemporaries decided to record the song too. Not only did she find a new angle to take with this track, but she also started a trend that would give this song even more awareness across the decade.

2. “We Shall Overcome”

Baez helped to bring “We Shall Overcome” into the spotlight. Though the song had been bouncing around for decades prior, Baez’s version in the ’60s made major waves. Part of the song’s success can be attributed to the volatile political state of the era. The song’s message of resilience naturally played well among a generation begging for change.

The other half of the song’s success can be attributed to Baez’s warm and cathartic vocals. Though the lyrics are enough to elicit a sense of hope, her vocals are equally as uplifting.

3. “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down”

Baez’s rendition of “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” is very different from The Band’s original version. Nevertheless, we count it as one of her best covers. Baez adds something light to this otherwise somber track. Her bright, powerful voice soothes the heartache in this story of hard knocks.

While The Band’s rendition will likely remain the definitive, we have to admit that Baez makes a strong play with this cover.

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)