Chase Bryant Talks New EP ‘Summerville’ and Having ”Fun” Recording Again

While celebrating the end of 2023, Chase Bryant had more to celebrate than just another year. It also marked a decade since he stepped into the music industry with Red Bow Records. Since releasing his debut single, “Take It On Back”, the singer also revealed his studio album Upbringing in 2021. And now, the country star is a few days away from releasing his new EP Summerville. Hitting shelves on January 19, Bryant discussed working on the new EP and how his wife, Selena Weber, helped inspire him.

With his album Upbringing featuring dark tones in the lyrics and music, Bryant decided to take Summerville in a completely different direction. He told People, “I wanted to have fun making a record again. So, we went and made that record.” It just so happens that Weber is from Summerville, South Carolina.

Stepping away from the lavish features of a recording studio, Bryant admitted to building one for Summerville. “I made this record in a little bedroom studio in our house and I was just trying to get back into my rock and roll roots. I wanted it to feel like it was just a bunch of kids sitting around, playing rock and roll and having a good time.”

Summerville Is More Than A Title To Chase Bryant

Not only did Bryant travel to his wife’s hometown, but it appears that Weber inspired him when she gifted him a picture of himself as a child. “There’s a picture that Selena put on my desk of me when I was a little bitty kid.” He continued, “She always tells me that when I get down on myself, I just need to realize that all I’m trying to do is make that little kid proud.”

Years before Bryant recorded Summerville, he struggled with mental challenges that ultimately led to a suicide attempt. Needing to find a place to focus on his mental health, the singer traveled to…Summerville. “I named this record Summerville because that’s Selena’s hometown and that was a place where a lot of the healing from those more difficult times happened.” He added, “A lot of those songs on this new EP started there.”

