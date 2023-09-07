We Asked AI to Write a Song in the Styles of Joni Mitchell and Joan Baez – See the Results

When it comes to 1960s and 1970s folk music, few were more impactful and resonant than Joni Mitchell and Joan Baez. Yet, the two never collaborated on any songs or releases.

Today, both artists are still working and releasing material. The 79-year-old Mitchell recently played a live set at the Gorge in Washington State with Brandi Carlile. And the 82-year-old Baez announced the forthcoming release of a new film, JOAN BAEZ: I AM A NOISE.

Here, however, we wanted to see what ChatGPT had to say about the two coming together in song lyrics. What would a track by the two resemble? What lyrical notes might it strike?

“In This Moment”

(Verse 1 – Joni Mitchell)

Joni:

In the glow of twilight’s grace,

Where the river meets the sky’s embrace,

I’ll strum my guitar, sing my song,

In this moment, where we both belong.

(Verse 2 – Joan Baez)

Joan:

Underneath the willow’s gentle sway,

Where the troubadours dream their way,

I’ll lend my voice to the night’s sweet air,

In harmony with you, my love, I swear.

(Chorus – Together)

Both:

Oh, the stars above, they softly gleam,

As we share our hopes and dreams,

In the style of folk and old romance,

We’ll dance together, take a chance.

(Verse 3 – Joni Mitchell)

Joni:

My words like paint, I’ll brush the sky,

With colors of love, let our spirits fly,

Through melodies woven with threads of time,

In this duet of souls, our hearts will chime.

(Verse 4 – Joan Baez)

Joan:

With the moon as our witness, we’ll serenade,

The secrets of love, in the quiet shade,

Let our voices blend in tender grace,

In this duet of souls, we’ll find our place.

(Chorus – Together)

Both:

Oh, the stars above, they softly gleam,

As we share our hopes and dreams,

In the style of folk and old romance,

We’ll dance together, take a chance.

(Bridge – Joni Mitchell)

Joni:

The wind will carry our songs away,

To distant lands, where they’ll forever play,

And in the hearts of those who hear,

Our duet will linger, crystal clear.

(Bridge – Joan Baez)

Joan:

Through the seasons, through the years,

Through joys and sorrows, through hopes and fears,

We’ll sing together, our spirits free,

In this duet of love, you and me.

(Chorus – Together)

Both:

Oh, the stars above, they softly gleam,

As we share our hopes and dreams,

In the style of folk and old romance,

We’ll dance together, take a chance.

(Outro – Together)

Both:

In the styles of Joni and Joan, we’ll stay,

As our love’s sweet melody finds its way,

Through the ages, our voices will enhance,

This timeless duet, our eternal romance.

Final Thoughts

While artificial intelligence bots aren’t known for their poetic sensibilities, here ChatGPT seems to hone in on the lovely lyrical abilities of the two singers. With allusions to the moon, “world like paint” and more, the feeling that these two songwriting geniuses offer in their work is at least hinted at here. It gives the reader a sense of what a lilting folk song between these two might resemble. And for that, it’s all worth it.

Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images