In Memory Of Blues Great Johnny Winter: 5 Must-Listen to Collabs With Jimi Hendrix & More

Had he lived, blues great Johnny Winter would have celebrated his 80th birthday on Friday, February 23. The Texas-born slide-guitar master passed away on July 16, 2014, at age 70 from emphysema combined with pneumonia.

Winter was renowned for his fiery slide-guitar skills, and was respected and admired by blues aficionados and his musical peers, alike, as well as his own heroes.

While Winter amassed an impressive body of solo work, he also collaborated with many well-known artists. In honor of Winter’s milestone birthday, we’ve selected five interesting collaborations he recorded during his long career.

Jimi Hendrix – “Things I Used to Do” (1969, released 2018)

In May 1969, Winter headed into the New York City studio the Record Plant to record a version of the 1953 Guitar Slim tune “Things I Used to Do” with none other than Jimi Hendrix.

As great a guitarist as Hendrix was, Winter’s fluid slide playing truly shines through on the recording. A few months later, in August 1969, both Hendrix and Winter would play, separately, at the historic Woodstock festival.

The full version of “Things I Used to Do” wasn’t released until 2018, on the posthumous Hendrix compilation Both Sides of the Sky.

Gregg Allman – “Wasted Words” (1973, released in 2019)

In 1973, Winter took part in a recording session with Gregg Allman, playing impressive guitar on a version of Allman’s “Wasted Words.” The session also featured Allman Brothers Band bassist Berry Oakley and Band of Gypsys drummer Buddy Miles. The Allman Brothers’ own version “Wasted Words” appeared on the group’s hit 1973 album Brothers and Sisters.

The version featuring Winter, however, didn’t see official light of day until 2019, when it was included on a deluxe reissue of Gregg’s 1973 solo debut, Laid Back.

Muddy Waters – “Mannish Boy” (1977)

In the late 1970s, Winter began a collaboration with blues legend Muddy Waters, whom he’d become friends with a few years earlier. Winter produced three albums for Waters—Hard Again (1977), I’m Ready (1978), and Muddy “Mississippi” Waters – Live (1979). He also contributed his guitar skills to the records, which all won Grammys in the Best Ethnic or Traditional Folk Recording category.

Hard Again kicks off with an inspired rendition of Waters’ classic 1955 song “Mannish Boy.” Winter plays some greasy guitar licks on the track, and can also be heard screaming in encouragement to Waters as he belts out the song.

John Lee Hooker – “Susie” (1991)

Winter was among a variety of guest artists featured on blues great’s 1991 album Mr. Lucky. “Susie” is an original tune by Hooker that features Winter going to town with a rolling and rollicking solo.

Leslie West – “Busted, Dusted or Dead” (2013)

Late in his career, Winter tears it up again on “Busted, Dusted or Dead,” a song from ex-Mountain singer/guitarist Leslie West’s 2013 album Still Climbing. Johnny’s muscular slide riffs are a major highlight of the Southern rock-flavored tune, as are West’s gritty vocals.

Still Climbing wound up topping the Billboard Blues Albums chart.