3 of the Most Pessimistic, Anti-Love Songs

There is no shortage of love songs out in the world. Though we haven’t done an official count, we feel it’s pretty safe to say that “love” is the most sung-about topic ever. But, on the other side of love is heartbreak, and many musicians have sung about that fateful feeling as well.

Below, find three deeply pessimistic, heart-broken, and angry anti-love songs.

1. “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” (Bob Dylan)

Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” is a masterclass in passive aggressiveness. While listing off an array of things his former partner did wrong in their relationship, he ends his list with the title phrase “don’t think twice, it’s all right.” If case you can’t read his tone here, it is not all right.

It ain’t no use to sit and wonder why, babe

If’n you don’t know by now

And it ain’t no use to sit and wonder why, babe

It’ll never do somehow

When your rooster crows at the break of dawn

Look out your window and I’ll be gone

You’re the reason I’m a-traveling on

But don’t think twice, it’s all right

2. “Go Your Own Way” (Fleetwood Mac)

Rumours is one big anti-love fest. Each member of Fleetwood Mac aires their romance grievances with one another. Lindsey Buckingham takes his turn in “Go Your Own Way.” Packing up / Shacking up is all you want to do, he sings, pointing a side-eye toward Stevie Nicks. Anyone going through a similar heartbreak will find solace in this seething song.

You can go your own way

Go your own way

You can call it

Another lonely day

You can go your own way

Go your own way

3. “I Hate Myself for Loving You” (Joan Jett)

Sometimes when love hurts a little too much, all that passion can turn into hate. I hate myself for loving you, Joan Jett sings in this 1988 classic. The seething nature of this song will be familiar territory for anyone whose ever loved too hard without getting anything in return.

I hate myself for loving you

Can’t break free from the the things that you do

I wanna walk but I run back to you

That’s why I hate myself for loving you

Daylight, spent the night without you

But I’ve been dreamin’ ’bout the lovin’ you do

I’m over being angry ’bout the hell you put me through

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)