Barefoot Country Music Fest 2024 Featuring Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, & More: How To Get Tickets

Barefoot Country Music Fest is going to be the next big thing in the festival circuit for country fans this year! This year’s lineup was just announced and it’s packed with big names in country music. Headliners include Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Kane Brown, and Old Dominion. There will be a ton of other artists performing as well, including Bailey Zimmerman, Jake Owen, The Beach Boys, Bret Michaels, Niko Moon, Rodney Atkins, The War & Treaty, and many more.

This annual fest will take place on the beach and boardwalk of Wildwood, New Jersey between Morey’s Piers. The fest kicks off on June 20 and ends on June 23. Gates are expected to open at 3:00 pm on June 20 and 1:00 pm on the rest of the dates. Gates close at about 11:30 pm each night.

Festivalgoers can scoop up their tickets through the festival website. Each pass will get you into Barefoot Country Music Fest 2024 for the full four days, and there are general admission, main stage VIP, and super VIP tickets available. There are also parking passes available. If you want to potentially get your hands on cheaper passes, we recommend seeing what Stubhub has available. Stubhub is protected by the FanProtect Program, so there’s no need to worry about scams or fake passes.

Barefoot Country Music Fest began in 2021 with excellent turnouts and a powerhouse lineup that included Carrie Underwood, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay, and more. This year’s lineup is similarly impressive, complete with local food vendors and unbeatable beach vibes.

Festival passes are going to sell out very quickly, so get yours now!

Thursday, June 20 – Wildwood, NJ – 3:00 pm

Friday, June 21 – Wildwood, NJ – 1:00 pm

Saturday, June 22 – Wildwood, NJ – 1:00 pm

Sunday, June 23 – Wildwood, NJ – 1:00 pm

Photo by Jason Kempin

