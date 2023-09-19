5 Essential Tracks Lindsey Buckingham Wrote for Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac is a pioneering classic rock band of the 1970s whose work is still admired to this day. A major element that defines their sound is the lyrics of Lindsey Buckingham. In addition to being lead guitarist and co-lead singer, Buckingham wrote many of the band’s classic hits. Check out some of the most essential below.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. “Go Your Own Way”

“Go Your Own Way” is the biggest hit that Buckingham wrote for the band. In addition to being bandmates, Buckingham and fellow lead singer Stevie Nicks also had a highly publicized romance. Buckingham wrote the song in the wake of their breakup, his pain turning into a career milestone. The song was the band’s first Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and is widely regarded as one of the best Fleetwood Mac songs ever.

2. “Second Hand News”

Buckingham once again took the songwriting lead with “Second Hand News,” a defining track off the band’s iconic Rumours. While the album was packed with hits that define the band’s legacy, there are many deep cuts that also contribute to said legacy, with “Second Hand News” being one of them. Like “Go Your Own Way,” “News” was written about Buckingham and Nicks’ breakup. Despite not being released as a single, the song was important enough to the band’s history that they included it on their 1992 box set, 25 Years – The Chain.

3. “Monday Morning”

Though “Monday Morning” wasn’t released as a single, it’s still an essential track in the band’s catalog. As the opening track on Fleetwood Mac’s self-titled 1975 album, it was written solely by Buckingham, who also sings lead vocals. The album marked a pivotal moment in Fleetwood Mac’s trajectory, as it was the first featuring singer Stevie Nicks. “Monday Morning” sets the mood for the album with Buckingham’s warm guitar melody matched with his welcoming voice as he sings, I’ll be there if you want me to / No one else that could ever do / Got to get some peace in my mind.

[RELATED: 5 Books Every Fleetwood Mac Fan Should Read]

4. “Tusk”

“Tusk” is one of Fleetwood Mac’s most intriguingly produced songs. The song’s foundation is built upon a steady drum beat and the band’s voices softly reprising, Why don’t you tell me what’s going on?/Why don’t you tell me who’s on the phone? creating an ominous effect that’s only elevated as they start to shout, Don’t say that you love me / Just tell me that you want me / Tusk! It was the title track of the band’s 1979 album that found them experimenting with new sounds and more stripped-back lyricism. “Tusk” was a Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

5. “Big Love”

“Big Love” showed up on Fleetwood Mac’s 1987 album, Tango in the Night, which was the last to feature the band’s iconic lineup of Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, Nicks, John McVie, and Christine McVie. Buckingham made a significant songwriting contribution with “Big Love,” which was the album’s lead single. It was one of their last songs to hit the Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 before they reunited in 1997.

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images