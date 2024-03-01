Diners, Drive-Ins, and Disappointments: Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Music Festival Canceled

Flavortown residents are disappointed after hearing the news that Guy Fieri’s inaugural Flavortown Music Festival has been canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances.” The food and music festival was planned for June 1 and 2 in Fieri’s hometown of Columbus, Ohio, but has since been axed.

The music portion of the festival featured headliners Greta Van Fleet and Kane Brown. Other performers included Bret Michaels, LOCASH, and Niko Moon, among others. The festival grounds were set to be transformed into Flavortown, Fieri’s fictional stomping grounds, and the entire fest was touted as a celebration of Columbus. It would feature “eats and experiences from some of Guy’s favorite Triple D restaurants from the Columbus area and around the country,” according to the official website.

Local Columbus news station NBC4 put out a statement made by a representative of the festival. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Fest, initially planned for June 1-2 in Columbus, [Ohio], has been canceled. Thank you to all our Flavortown Fest fans for understanding and your support along this journey,” the statement reads.

According to the report, the festival organizers are issuing full refunds to those who purchased tickets, which started at $155. In addition to launching the music festival, a charitable organization was also set to be announced. Flavortown Cares is a program set to support Columbus and its communities. It would donate a portion of ticket sales to the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Ohio, and the Mid-Ohio Food Collective. In lieu of ticket sales, a $10,000 donation will be made to these three community partners instead.

Why Has Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Music Festival Been Canceled?

While there is no official report as to why Guy Fieri’s festival was canceled, there is speculation it is linked to the opening of Fieri’s new Italian restaurant in Scioto Downs in Columbus. The restaurant will allegedly open this Spring, but is yet to be named.

When Guy Fieri announced the festival last November, he said, “I was actually born in Columbus, Ohio, so one might say it’s pretty much the birthplace of Flavortown.” He continued, “But in 2024, we’re making it official with the launch of Flavortown Fest, two full days of awesome music, the best chefs, real deal food from around the nation and a whole lotta fun that you’re gonna have to see to believe.”

