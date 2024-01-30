3 of the Most Relaxing Eagles Songs To Give You That “Peaceful Easy Feeling”

Many rock bands make music that is specifically made for easy listening. The softer sides of rock music induce a relaxed state like no other genre. We’d count the Eagles among that pack. Though they have some songs that are hard hitters, many of their biggest hits are chill pills. Find three such songs, below.

1. “Peaceful Easy Feeling”

We’re starting with arguably the band’s most relaxing tune, “Peaceful Easy Feeling.” The sun-soaked anthem is tailor-made for taking life slow and reveling in all the joys it has to offer. While the band is gleaning that energy from a lover, this song works on multiple levels. Any time you feel the need to kick back, particularly in the sunshine, this has to be apart of the soundtrack.

‘Cause I got a peaceful easy feelin’

And I know you won’t let me down

‘Cause I’m already standin’

On the ground

2. “Tequila Sunrise”

Though the lyrics of “Tequila Sunrise” are a little dejected, the musicality feels like floating on a cloud. This song is the incarnate of the wee early hours of the morning. One can almost see the first few glimmers of sunlight peaking through a window while listening to this song. Though Glenn Frey sings about drinking his way to numbness, the listener can attain a similarly (if less melancholy) clear head while listening to this song.

Take another shot of courage

Wonder why the right words never come

You just get numb

It’s another tequila sunrise

Wondering if I’m goin’ wise

Or tell a lie

3. “The Best of My Love”

“The Best of My Love” has a similar juxtaposition. Though the lyrics describe a breakup, the lulling musicality makes them go down easy. It’s an assuage of the highest order. We’d imagine it was cathartic to write. It certainly is to listen to.

That same old crowd was like a cold dark cloud

That we could never rise above

But here in my heart

I give you the best of my love

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)