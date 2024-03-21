3 Eagles Songs That Aren’t Necessarily Fan Favorites

The Eagles have a strong legacy–no one can deny. Even today, they are exciting crowds the world over. But, behind every hit, there is inevitably a track or two that leaves some to be desired. The three songs below fall into that category.

1. “Frail Grasp on the Big Picture”

The main qualm with “Frail Grasp on the Big Picture” is the fact that it doesn’t really sound like the Eagles. The synth-driven song would be a treat in another band’s discography. In the Eagles’, it feels like a weird departure from the sound that garnered them a career. Plus, the lyrics are a little pointed and gloomy. While that might have been Don Henley’s expertise, it doesn’t fall into line with the easy-breezy musicality the band is known for.

Frail grasp on the big picture

Light fading and the fog is getting thicker

It’s a frail grasp on the big picture

Dark ages

2. “The Greeks Don’t Want No Freaks”

In this track, the Eagles decided to speak on something few people were likely waiting with bated breath to hear them discuss: frat culture. The band used to play at college houses before making it big. This song documents that experience and while we guess it’s charming to hear about the band’s early years in this context, it doesn’t feel inline with the band’s mythos around the time of its release.

But the Greeks don’t want no freaks

The Greeks don’t want no freaks

Just put a little smile on them rosy cheeks

‘Cause the Greeks don’t want no freaks

3. “Teenage Jail”

“Teenage Jail” might have been a nice sentiment if it were sung by someone a little less removed from those pining days. While the Eagles have many songs that are written from the perspective of others, this track doesn’t play as well as them.

You’re not like your mothers.

You’re not like the others

You’re not quite like anyone else

They don’t even know you

Got nothing to show you

So get something good for yourself

