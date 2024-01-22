The Eagles Announce The Long Goodbye Tour is Heading to the U.K. and Netherlands in May & June

The Eagles will be bringing their Long Goodbye Final Tour to the U.K. and the Netherlands this May and June for what might be their last shows in those countries. The band has just announced a three-date residency in Manchester, U.K., at the new Co-Op Live Arena, as well as a one-off show in Arnhem, Netherlands, at the GelreDome.

The Manchester dates are scheduled for May 31, June 1, and June 4, while the concert in Arnhem will take place on June 13.

Steely Dan will open for all of the Eagles’ just-announced European dates, as they have been doing at the band’s 2024 North American concerts.

The new Co-Op Live Arena Manchester, which is scheduled to open in April, will be the largest indoor arena in the U.K. According to the Co-Op Live website, it’s the country’s only music-first arena, and will feature the largest floor space of any indoor U.K. venue. The arena also will boast state-of-the-art visual technology and outstanding acoustics.

Tickets for the Manchester shows and the Arnhem concert will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.co.uk. Fans who would like to purchase tickets earlier may want to check out outlets, including StubHub.

More Eagles Tour Info

The last time the Eagles performed in the U.K. or the Netherlands was in June of 2022.

Prior to the European shows, the Eagles have 14 North American concerts on their itinerary. The band’s next gigs are a February 2-3 stand in Austin, Texas, and the leg is mapped out through a March 16 performance in Charlotte, North Carolina.

As previously reported, the Eagles lineup includes founding singer/drummer Don Henley, and longtime guitarist Joe Walsh and bassist Timothy B. Schmit. The band’s touring group also features Deacon Frey, son of late Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey, and Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill.

