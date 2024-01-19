3 of the Most Soul-Touching Aretha Franklin Covers

Aretha Franklin can take any song and make it a soul-touching experience. From covers of rock classics to folk standards, find three stellar Franklin covers, below.

1. “Bridge Over Troubled Water”

Franklin turns Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” into something befitting a church service. Instead of a message from one friend to another, this song becomes a universal promise from some higher power.

2. “The Weight”

Franklin somehow adds even more magic to “The Weight.” The Band‘s original version is powerful in its own right, but Franklin’s vocals somehow make it even more impactful. Franklin lets her vocals fly freely. Her voice soars to the highest highs and somehow settles into the soul of the listener.

3. “Let It Be”

This Paul McCartney-penned track has been covered by countless artists–perhaps the true mark of a timeless song. In our opinion, Franklin’s rendition comes in second, close behind the Beatles’ original version. The soulful undertones of that track are brought to the forefront by Franklin.

