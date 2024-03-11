Slash & Wolfgang Van Halen’s Oscars Performance of “I’m Just Ken” With Ryan Gosling Rocks the Internet

Last night (March 10), some of the biggest names in the film industry came together for the 2024 Oscars. As usual, the awards ceremony was full of big moments. However, no moment was bigger than Ryan Gosling’s performance of “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie. He enlisted the help of his fellow Kens, Slash, and Wolfgang Van Halen to perform the Oscar-nominated song. Watch the memorable performance below.

The Oscar for Best Original Song went to “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie. However, if there were an award for award show performances, it would go to Gosling, Slash, and Van Halen.

Gosling, dressed in a hot pink suit and black cowboy hat, started the performance from a seat behind his Barbie co-star Margot Robbie. As he made his way to the stage, he joined an army of Kens in matching black suits. Eagle-eyed viewers saw Gosling’s fellow Kens Scott Evans, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Simu Liu.

Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen Join the Kens

After being carried by Kens and surrounded by huge Barbie heads, Gosling and company brought the song home in style. First, the Oscar nominee stood with his arm draped over Slash’s shoulders to kick off the chorus. Then, he went into the audience to offer the mic to stars including Barbie co-star America Farrera and director Greta Gerwig. Finally, Gosling took a camera operator by the hand and led them onto the stage with him for the grand finale.

Gosling finished the song surrounded by Slash, Van Halen, other musicians, and his army of sharply-dressed Kens. It was, without a doubt, a highlight of the night that left many wondering how the building held that much Ken-ergy.

Fans Celebrate the Flow of Kenergy at the Oscars

One viewer summed up the performance perfectly. “Ryan Gosling had every A-list celeb on their feet, he turned the entire Oscars theater into a full-on concert. That man has so much charisma and star power. Wow,” they tweeted.

“Ryan Gosling performing ‘I’m Just Ken’ at the Oscars is everything. Please, please, please let it be his turn soon,” another viewer wrote.

Even legendary director Martin Scorsese, who has become cinema’s curmudgeonly elder statesman in recent years, was on his feet and enjoying the performance.

even martin scorsese was vibing with ryan gosling's performance pic.twitter.com/R5D4LJ9dWw — mary (@beforesnsets) March 11, 2024

