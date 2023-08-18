6 Most Covered Folk Songs of All Time

Folk songs are meant to be passed on. Though folk is more or less considered a sub-genre under country these days, it started its life as a way to relay stories, customs, and oral histories. It was a consequential practice that expands its worthiness beyond entertainment.

Videos by American Songwriter

Many folk artists still stay true to that spirit. Particularly in the ’60s and ’70s, folk songs were seldom recorded by just one artist. They were covered countless times until the song’s true origin was obscured, but the message remained.

There are a few songs that got even more passed around than the average folk tune. The six songs below are among the most heavily covered folk songs of all time.

1. “Bridge Over Troubled Water”

There are more than 600 credited cover versions of Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” Everyone from Aretha Franklin to Johnny Cash has tried their hand at this classic ballad. It’s a universally relatable song, which likely contributes to its pervasiveness. The lyrics to this song come through like a glimmering miracle from some higher power. When going through tough times, we could all use a little reminder that there is someone out there to help us through.

Notable versions: Aretha Franklin (1971), Johnny Cash (2002), Elvis Presley (Live, 1972)

2. “Both Sides Now”

“Both Sides Now” – first recorded by Judy Collins, but made popular by Joni Mitchell – is a staple amongst honey-coated vocalists the world over. Mitchell’s original version set the tone for subsequent, lilting covers.

Notable versions: Frank Sinatra (1968), Leonard Nemoy (1968)

3. “Blowin’ in the Wind”

When attending a folk open mic night, there’s a good chance you’ll hear Bob Dylan’s “Blowin’ in the Wind.” Dylan’s standing in the folk community paired with the sing-ability of the tune makes it a perfect choice for folkies to cover.

[RELATED: 10 Artists You Didn’t Know Covered Bob Dylan’s Classic “Blowin’ In The Wind”]

Notable versions: Peter, Paul, and Mary (1963), Joan Baez (1967), Bruce Springsteen (Live, 1988)

4. “Scarborough Fair”

Simon and Garfunkel have another song on this list, “Scarborough Fair,” which is not surprising given how many hits the pair created together. Though Simon & Garfunkel didn’t pen this tune, they undoubtedly gave it mass popularity. Since their version, countless folk musicians have decided to take this old standard for a spin.

Notable versions: Marianne Faithful (1965), Shirley Collins (1960)

5. “The Sound of Silence”

Though it may seem a little cheesy by today’s standards, if you really listen to “The Sound of Silence,” you can sort through anything passé and recognize how truly stunning it is. It’s a classic for a reason. Everyone from Disturbed to Lorde has recognized its charm.

Notable Version: Disturbed (2015), Pentatonix (2019, Lorde (Live, 2019)

6. “Danny Boy”

Another classic folk standard, “Danny Boy,” has been redone countless times. Though it was written in 1910, it remains a staple in the repertoire of any self-respecting folkie. The simple melody makes it fairly easy to craft a stunning version. Moreover, the emotional core of the song appeals to the earnest folk sensibility.

Notable Versions: Celtic Women (2005), Johnny Cash (1965)

(Photo by Pictorial Parade/Getty Images)