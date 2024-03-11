Ryan Gosling Brings “Kenergy” to the Oscars With Unforgettable “I’m Just Ken” Performance

Celebrating another year in cinema, the 96th Academy Awards kicked off on Sunday with countless stars and celebrities walking the red carpet. While none of the stars knew who would walk away with an Oscar, there was no denying the impact that Barbie had on Hollywood and the box office when it was released in July 2023. Instantly becoming a hit, the film not only tackled social norms but showcased the wide range of Ryan Gosling as he embodied Ken. And giving a powerful performance of the song “I’m Just Ken”, the actor decided to share a little “Kenergy” at the Oscars.

For the last several weeks, rumors circulated that Gosling would perform at the Academy Awards. While seeming like a fantastic idea, the rumors were just that. At least until a source revealed that the actor was, in fact, performing at the Oscars. And with the room packed with stars, Gosling dazzled as he spread “Kenergy” all over the stage. Even Slash magically appeared on stage to help Gosling learn he is “Kenough.”

Online, fans absolutely loved Gosling’s presence on the stage. “Ryan Gosling never imagine one day he was going to sing at the #Oscars but we are all clapping for him.” One comment suggested, “I honestly believe all those SNL skits helped Ryan be able to do this performance #Oscars.”

Ryan Gosling Talks Reading ‘Barbie’ For The First Time

Back in January, Gosling sat down with W Magazine to discuss taking on the role of Ken in Barbie. While enjoying his time acting alongside Margot Robbie, the actor admitted to being somewhat hesitant at first given the lack of material. When first reading the script, he said, “It was the title page of the script, which said ‘Barbie and Ken,’ but ‘and Ken’ was scratched out. And the next impression was, this is the hardest part I’ll ever play. How do you approach playing a 70-year-old crotchless doll? There’s no research you can do for that. There’s no one you can shadow, no documentaries you can watch, no books written about Ken. You’re on your own.”

Thankful for the opportunity, Gosling watched as his take on Ken took over social media and even Halloween. He explained how he saw a person dressed as Ken in Sydney. But nothing compared to a pumpkin carved with Ken and Barbie on it.

With Gosling’s performance gaining high praise, it appears that Barbie took over the Academy Awards as the film received a total of nine Oscar nominations.



