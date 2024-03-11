Becky G Burns up the Oscars Stage With “The Fire Inside” Performance

It was only Becky G’s second-ever Oscars performance, but the 27-year-old looked right at home Sunday (March 10) during a sizzling rendition of “The Fire Inside” at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre.

“They will think they can stop you,” the “Becky from the Block” artist sang. “But there’s no stopping you.”

Becky G performs "The Fire Inside" from #FlaminHot at the 2024 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Zk6Fu6MrhI — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 11, 2024

Wow Becky G 🙌 — Suhail BICAMPEONA 🦋💙🧕🏻👙 (@SuyiHenriquez) March 11, 2024

Becky G Performs Best Original Song Nomination

Oscars regular Diane Warren scored her 14th-ever Academy Award nomination with “The Fire Inside,” which she wrote for the Eva Longoria-directed comedy Flamin’ Hot.

The spicy number faced some stiff competition in two songs from Greta Gerwig’s mega-hit Barbie. Ryan Gosling’s sweetly dopey “I’m Just Ken” and Bille Eilish’s haunting “What Was I Made For?” both earned Best Original Song nods.

Rounding out the list of Best Original Song nominations were “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Martin Scorsese’s epic Killers of the Flower Moon and “It Never Went Away,” featured in the documentary American Symphony.

Becky G Gets Emotional About Nomination: “It Is My Heart”

You may not have heard Diane Warren’s name. However, you have absolutely heard her work.

The songwriter earned her first Best Original Song nod in 1987 with Starship’s “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” from Mannequin. Since then, she has penned stirring movie ballads such as Aerosmith’s “Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing,” from 1998’s Armageddon.

Still, Warren knew she had to break her own mold for “Flamin’ Hot.” The film’s subject is Richard Montañez, a former Frito-Lay janitor who ascended the company ladder to become a top executive.

Warren knew she couldn’t rely on her usual ballad formula. “I wanted it to sound like this hit song that fits the movie,” the GRAMMY winner told Forbes in July 2023.

Warren wanted to reflect both Montañez’s Mexican-American heritage and his fierce drive to succeed. With Latin sensation Becky G on vocals, it’s safe to say she accomplished just that.

“When icons like Diane and Eva invite you to be a part of anything, YOU SAY YES OK????” the “Mamiii” singer wrote in a Jan. 23 Instagram post. “Thank you for trusting me to bring part of this vision to life.”

Becky G told Forbes that “The Fire Inside” said everything that Chicano youth needed to hear. “There are no words to describe what this means para nuestra comunidad (for our community),” the chart-topper wrote on Instagram.

Featured image via ABC Stream