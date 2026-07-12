3 of the Most Tender Folk Songs of the 1970s That Will Leave Anyone Heartbroken

These tender folk songs from the 1970s will leave anyone and everyone heartbroken. Whether you just went through a breakup or are deeply in love, these artists’ emotions will instantly rub off on you.

[RELATED: 3 Members of Contemporary Folk Storytelling Royalty, and the Songs That Earned Them Their Crowns]

Videos by American Songwriter

“Fire And Rain” — James Taylor

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The intro to this James Taylor song is so nostalgic that it tugs at the heartstrings. Even before Taylor opens his mouth, the listener is already in an emotional state. So, by the time the lyrics roll around, we are all ready to take this story to heart.

“I’ve seen fire, and I’ve seen rain / I’ve seen sunny days that I thought would never end / I’ve seen lonely times when I could not find a friend / But I always thought that I’d see you again,” the iconic chorus reads. The listener instinctively adds their own context to this story. You’ll leave this song heartbroken, whether you think you have a reason to be or not.

“Only Love Can Break Your Heart” — Neil Young

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Neil Young penned this song as a tribute to his bandmate Graham Nash after his breakup with Joni Mitchell. “When you were young and on your own / How did it feel to be alone? / I was always thinking of games that I was playing / Trying to make the best of my time,” he sings, leveling with his friend during heartbreak.

The earnestness of this folk song makes anyone who is heartbroken feel spoken to directly. “But only love can break your heart / Try to be sure right from the start,” Young warns in this tender track. This song is a nice listen anytime, but it strikes just the right chord when you’re going through a breakup yourself.

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Speaking of songs about painful breakups, Gordon Lightfoot’s “If You Could Read My Mind” is certainly in that vein. “When you reach the part where the heartaches come / The hero would be me / But heroes often fail / And you won’t read that book again / Because the ending’s just too hard to take,” the lyrics read, as Lightfoot tells the listener about his own love story gone awry.

This will be a familiar sentiment to those who have gone through heartbreak before. But even if you haven’t (or it’s been a while), this song is detailed enough to imitate the feeling for you.

(Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)