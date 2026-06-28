3 Members of Contemporary Folk Storytelling Royalty, and the Songs That Earned Them Their Crowns

Folk music is a very old tradition. Its history spans far earlier than even recorded music can reach. What was once an oral practice became a commercial genre. Perhaps more than artists in any other genre, folk musicians have been able to keep the genre’s origins alive, capturing the real stories and fables of their generation. The three musicians below are considered contemporary folk royalty. You’ve heard their names countless times, and for good reason. Revisit them, and the songs that earned them their crown, below.

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John Prine

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John Prine’s genre can’t be easily defined. Country artists like to claim him, but he certainly impacted the modern folk scene. So, it feels apt to include him on this list of contemporary giants.



Prine has plenty of songs that modern folk artists look to as scriptures, but it’s “Angel From Montgomery” that remains his selling point amongst new fans. There are countless covers of this song, making it a standard. A story about a woman who reckons with the wavering lifespan of love, this song has a generation-spanning appeal, speaking directly to the souls of all who listen.

Townes Van Zandt

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Townes Van Zandt blended Texas Gothic imagery with pure poetry. His unique blend was highlighted pristinely in “Pancho And Lefty”. This song, his signature, discusses loyalty, companionship, and the weight of bad choices. It’s a decisive song that even those of us who aren’t cowboys can relate to.



“Pancho was a bandit, boys / His horse was fast as polished steel / He wore his gun outside his pants / For all the honest world to feel,” the lyrics read. This song is a contemporary folk classic, made by a pure master.

Nanci Griffith

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Moving on to another Texas icon, we have Nanci Griffith. Her brand of “folkabilly” brought narrative to the forefront, punching listeners in the gut with her intimate and powerful lyrics.

“Love At The Five And Dime” earned Griffith her spot. This extraordinary story about an ordinary couple offers a comforting, intergenerational view of love. “And they’d sing / Dance a little closer to me, dance a little closer now,” she sings in the chorus, connecting the story laid out in the verses. Griffith’s songwriting was intricate yet accessible. That’s the hallmark of a strong folk artist. Well-written enough to be considered someone worth taking life advice from, yet understandable enough to make an impact.

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