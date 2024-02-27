3 of the Trippiest Rock Songs Ever

LSD has certainly inspired some strong reactions–both good and bad. In the musical space, the hallucinogenic drug has been a tool for many rockers to get that mystical, warbling sound of psychedelia. There have been many stellar “trippy” songs throughout rock history, but we’re partial to the three, below.

1. “I Am The Walrus” (The Beatles)

“I Am The Walrus” is famous for its seemingly nonsensical lyrics. You’d need to have some sort of drug in your system to be able to level with the Beatles in this song. In actuality though, this song is the product of John Lennon playing a prank on those inclined to dissect Beatles songs for meaning. Nevertheless, we’d count it among the top “trippy” songs of all time.

I am he as you are he as you are me

And we are all together

See how they run like pigs from a gun

See how they fly

I’m crying

2. “Space Oddity” (David Bowie)

While “Space Oddity” is a little more digestible than “I Am The Walrus,” it still inspires a connection to psychedelia. David Bowie was a singular figure. He could merely make up what most of us would have to be under the influence to conjure (he famously wasn’t a fan of LSD). Despite that, we’d have to imagine the effects of this spacey rock classic would be heightened with the help of three little letters.

This is Ground Control to Major Tom

You’ve really made the grade

And the papers want to know whose shirts you wear

Now it’s time to leave the capsule if you dare

This is Major Tom to Ground Control

I’m stepping through the door

3. “American Dream” – LCD Soundsystem

On top of a mention of LSD in the lyrics, listening to LCD Soundsystem‘s “American Dream” feels like floating on a cloud. It’s like you’re in your body, but also not–a similar effect to the titular drug. Though this song was created long after the heyday of psychedelia, it is nonetheless potent.

Wake up with somebody near you

And at someone else’s place

You took acid and looked in the mirror

Watched the beard crawl around on your face

Photo: Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Heart’s Club Band Album Cover