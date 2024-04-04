3 of the Trippiest Beatles Songs Inspired by LSD

When thinking of Beatles songs inspired by LSD, the mind almost immediately goes to “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.” On top of the on-the-nose acronym, the trippy musicality is tailor-made to be enjoyed while under the influence.

Videos by American Songwriter

However, that is not the only Beatles song to be inspired by the world-altering effects of the hallucinogenic drug. The three songs below were unmistakably written while enjoying a trip or two.

3 Beatles Songs Inspired by LSD

1. “Getting Better”

While the lyrical content of “Getting Better” may not explicitly mention being inspired by LSD (although we’re sure the band attributed some of their happiness to their use of substance at the time), the writing sessions were heavily influenced by the drug.

As the story goes, Lennon took the drug and started to feel ill. “I went down and looked at him, and he said, ‘I don’t know. I’m feeling very strange,'” George Martin once said. “He certainly looked very ill, so I told him, ‘You need some fresh air. Let’s leave the others working, and I’ll take you outside [on the roof’.'”

Lennon, in his state, was in risk of falling off the building, giving Martin a scare. According to the producer, Lennon never meant to be in that state. His acid trip was a fumble after mistaking the drug for his “uppers.” “I knew they smoked pot, and I knew they took pills, but in my innocence, I had no idea they were also into LSD,” Martin continued.

2. “I Am The Walrus”

Upon first listen, the general consensus about “I Am The Walrus” would be that Lennon was inspired by LSD. The nonsensical lyrics read like something that would only make sense to someone mid-trip. In actuality, the lyrics were a jab at listeners trying to dissect the band’s songs. Lennon purposefully put silly lyrics in the song to give them a bit of trouble on their quest.

However, that’s not to say that drugs weren’t involved. “The first line was written on one acid trip one weekend,” Lennon once said. “The second line was written on the next acid trip the next weekend, and it was filled in after I met Yoko.” Nevertheless, it’s not completely devoid of a rationale.

[RELATED: 3 of the Best Hidden Meanings in Beatles Songs]

3. “Tomorrow Never Knows”

“Tomorrow Never Knows” was yet another example of Lennon’s affinity for writing while on LSD. Under the tutelage of a psychedelic meditation book, Lennon decided to go on his own spiritual journey.

He came out the other end of his practice with this track. Lay down all thoughts, surrender to the void / It is shining, it is shining, certainly sounds like something that would be a product of an LSD-inspired meditation.

(Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)