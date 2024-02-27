Loretta Lynn’s Son Shares Health Update After Life-Saving Surgery

It has been a rough couple of months for Loretta Lynn’s family. Last month, the late singer’s social media accounts asked fans and followers for prayers. Lynn’s son Ernest “Ernie” Ray underwent a critical surgery after suffering kidney failure. According to an update from his wife, Crystal, it was a “life-saving and life-sustaining operation” that was the last step before the medical team had to take more drastic measures.

Later in the month, Ernie’s wife shared some great news. She let everyone know that he was going home to heal after a successful procedure. “I have no explanation for it other than God,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “One day we can’t get a successful dialyzation. The next day we can. One Day we’re facing more serious circumstances. The next day we’re not. One day we’re not certain what the future holds. The next day, we have confidence that the future is bright,” she added. “God can do what we cannot, and he has done it.”

This Week Brings Blessings for Loretta Lynn’s Family

Crystal Lynn didn’t give any more updates on her husband’s health until yesterday (February 26). She shared photos of her and Ernie out for a motorcycle ride. The snapshots show Ernie and Crystal on their bikes. Another shows him filling the tanks on at a gas pump. She also shared some photos of their motorcycles.

“Look who’s feeling good enough to take our first bike ride of the season,” she wrote in the caption. “MAN, I missed these things,” she added.

Ernie and Crystal aren’t the only members of the late country icons who are celebrating this week. Lynn’s granddaughter, Emmy Russell, made her highly-anticipated American Idol debut. She performed an original song called “Skinny” on piano during her audition. In the end, the judges gave her the golden ticket to Hollywood.

According Lynn’s Twitter, “Loretta passed her guitar to Emmy” when she passed away. She knew there was something special about her granddaughter and if the audition is any indication, she was right. Not only is she a top-notch performer she also seems to have inherited her grandmother’s gift for songwriting.

