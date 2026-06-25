3 of the Weirdest Songs From the 1970s That Hit No. 1

Sometimes the oddest songs go No. 1. After they become hits, it’s hard to imagine them as anything but massively popular. But, if we can imagine how crazy the three 1970s No. 1’s below would’ve been to hear before they proved themselves, they become a whole new listening experience. These songs are actually quite weird when you get down to it.

[RELATED: 63 Years Ago Today, Buck Owens Scored His First No. 1 Hit With a Song That Inspired The Beatles To Go Country]

Videos by American Songwriter

“Hooked On A Feeling” — Blue Swede

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The opening to Blue Swede’s “Hooked On A Feeling” would be enough to alienate listeners, one would think. It, of course, helped to make this song deeply memorable, but it’s an oddball intro for sure. This kind of out-of-the-box songwriting doesn’t always produce hits, making this an unlikely No. 1.

This rock song reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 1974, becoming the band’s biggest hit and signature song. In fact, this was a record-breaking effort from the band. They became the first Swedish act to top the charts in America, thanks to “Hooked On A Feeling”.

“The Streak” — Ray Stevens

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Novelty songs don’t typically top the charts. More serious efforts usually supersede songs that poke fun. Every so often, though, a parody song will defy those odds and become a mainstream hit. Ray Stevens’ “The Streak” was one such parody.

“Oh, yes, they call him the Streak / Fastest thing on two feet / He’s just as proud as he can be of his anatomy / He goin’ give us a peek,” the lyrics to this novelty country song read. Given the subject matter, it’s really a wonder this song did as well as it did.

“Convoy” — C.W. McCall

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C.W. McCall’s “Convoy” is an uber-specific track. Capitalizing on the CB radio craze of the 1970s, this country song is fully spoken word and riddled with trucker references. Being so specific, one wouldn’t think it would be wildly popular, but its chart-topping success proved otherwise.

“’Cause we got a little ‘ole convoy / Rockin’ through the night / Yeah, we got a little ‘ole convoy / Ain’t she a beautiful sight,” the lyrics read. Country music is usually niche, speaking to one specific way of life, but “Convoy” gets even more granular. Before its release, it likely wasn’t pegged as a sure-fire chart topper. It came out at exactly the right time to defy the odds.

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