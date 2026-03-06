3 Old School 1960s Songs That Every Great Rock Songwriter Secretly Studies (Even Today)

If one wants to become a decent songwriter, one has to study the works of the greats. Today, the “greats” would be the songwriters of the mid-to-late 20th century who penned some of the greatest songs of all time. There’s certainly a lot to choose from, especially when it comes to classic rock. Let’s look at just a choice few rock songs from the 1960s, specifically, that continue to inspire just about every rock-oriented songwriter out there today.

“Space Oddity” by David Bowie (1969)

David Bowie really dished out his most memorable tunes in the 1970s. However, his 1960s work is nothing to sneeze at, especially when it comes to one of his first biggest hits, “Space Oddity”. It’s an essential song among audiophiles and music historians alike, and it’s a great example of how to tell a story with music without sacrificing the composition quality. It’s human and non-human all at once, which would eventually become Bowie’s brand, in a way.

“God Only Knows” by The Beach Boys (1966)

If your song needs even a tiny bit of harmony, this is the classic rock song to study. Actually, most of Brian Wilson’s work with The Beach Boys could be studied for that purpose. But nothing has stood the test of time quite like the pop rock gem “God Only Knows”. It’s an extremely complex song recording-wise, especially when it comes to the vocal tracks. And it’s a fine lesson in how to layer harmonies and vocals in general in a way that evokes a sense of the ethereal.

“A Day In The Life” by The Beatles (1967)

So many different Beatles songs could have made it to this list, realistically. The Fab Four, particularly the two primary songwriters, Paul McCartney and John Lennon, were on a different level. But I think there’s something special about “A Day In The Life” that a rock-loving songwriter could learn from the band’s other songs. This composition manages to take elements of classical music and blend them with 60s rock beautifully. The way the dynamics shift, the experimental production techniques… and that explosive part of the chorus? Unbelievable. Not only is this just a good song, but it’s also a great lesson in building tension and surprising listeners.

