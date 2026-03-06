Baz Luhrmann Recalls Discovering Long-Lost Elvis Presley Tapes in a Salt Mine

In 2022, Baz Luhrmann sought to bring new life to the legacy of Elvis Presley when casting Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll. Also featuring Tom Hanks, the film gained high praise and smashed the box office with $288.7 million. Now, four years after its release, Luhrmann is once again diving into the world of Elvis with his newest film EPic: Elvis Presley in Concert. Excited to share a new chapter in the life of Presley, Luhrmann recalled how his team found a treasure trove of lost recordings when researching the original film.

Videos by American Songwriter

During pre-production on Elvis, Luhrmann sent a team of researchers to a salt mine in Kansas City on the hunch that the area contained lost tapes. The tapes in question included recordings from Elvis: That’s the Way It Is and Elvis on Tour. Believed to be forgotten by time, the 1970s recordings found their way to the director.

Having no other way to describe that moment, Luhrmann insisted it was like “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” Literally finding treasure, the team was shocked to uncover more than just recordings. The tapes included a 40-minute interview featuring the singer discussing his life.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1977, Elvis Presley Topped the Charts for the Last Time in His Life With a Song He Only Performed Once]

New Film Includes Unseen Interview With Elvis Presley Himself

Holding not only a piece of history but a rare glimpse into Presley’s personal thoughts, the discovery quickly became one of the most valuable pieces of material uncovered during production. “Documentaries on Elvis tend to be people talking about Elvis, and we just said, ‘Let’s let Elvis tell his own life. ‘That was actually our guiding light.”

With Luhrmann not wanting the film to be another highlight of Presley’s career, he focused on showing the person behind the spotlight. “There’s the image, and then there’s the man. It’s really hard to live up to the image. I hope [the film shows] more of the man.”

Aside from the directors, fans couldn’t wait to see a different angle of Presley. “The king is back in 2026 and forever.” Another person, who claimed to see the icon perform in person, added, “Saw Elvis 5 times. In 80 years of being an entertainment lover. No one has come close. Cannot wait to see this film.”

Already gaining buzz, EPic: Elvis Presley in Concert is shaping up to offer fans a rare chance to hear the King of Rock and Roll in his own words. And with newly uncovered recordings helping tell the story, Luhrmann knows the film will remind audiences that behind the legendary image was a man whose voice and influence still echo today.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)