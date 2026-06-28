3 Ominous Stevie Nicks Songs That Fans Are Still Trying To Decode

Famed rocker Stevie Nicks has been known to be fairly open when it comes to discussing the meaning of songs in her catalog. For example, when it comes to tracks like “Dreams” or “Landslide”, there’s no question what those songs are about. With others, though, Nicks tends to lean a little bit more on the cryptic side. Here are a few of those.

“Kick It”

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Nicks released “Kick It” on her Street Angel album in 1994.

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In this one, Nicks sings a lot about kicking bad habits in this song, but she doesn’t really identify specifically what the bad habit is. It sounds like she’s talking about a lover in the first verse when she sings:

I’ll stay with you one more night

I’ll bid you no goodbyes

Not until tomorrow’s light

Then I’ll say goodnight

Well, I would really rather die

Than make you stop

I think that is the meaning of love.

As Stevie Nicks Info notes, “In ‘Kick It’, Stevie sings about ‘A strange kind of love affair / A symphony of sorts / A strange kind of love affair / A declaration of war,’ which could be Fleetwood Mac, drugs, fame, or all of the above.”

“Sara”

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Although it’s clear that “Sara” takes inspiration from multiple different things in Nicks’ life, it’s still one of the most mysterious songs in her catalog.

Nicks has admitted that “Sara” is, at least partly, about her friend Sara Recor. During Nicks’ affair with Mick Fleetwood, the Fleetwood Mac drummer got with Recor, whom he later married. The song might also be about the unborn child that Nicks was pregnant with by Don Henley.

“Sara” actually started as a poem and later became a 16-minute demo. The recording on Tusk is just a bit more than six minutes long. While Nicks eventually released a nine-minute version of the song to the public, many fans remain curious about the original.

“Sorcerer”

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Although this song is often thought to be about Stevie Nicks chasing her dreams in her early days, listening to the lyrics feels a little like decoding a secret message. Nicks has admitted that this song unintentionally foreshadowed her future, strangely enough.

“I always think some of my songs are premonitions, and [‘Sorcerer’] is one of them,” she explained to Gold Dust Woman. “It saw the future. The lady from the mountains was the lady from San Francisco who moves to Los Angeles to follow her dream–which was to become a rock star–and a rock star she became.”

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