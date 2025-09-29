3 One-Hit Wonder Songs From the 1970s That Are Impossible To Cover

One-hit wonder songs were all over the place in the 1970s, across genres like disco, rock, new wave, and pop. And a select few of those one-hit wonders are really difficult to cover properly. Some of them are even impossible to cover with quality that matches that of the original. I think the following three songs fit that particular bill.

If you’re a musician, you’re welcome to give these solitary hits a shot. But I doubt anyone, even the finest musicians, can top the original works. They’re just that good!

“Lovin’ You” by Minnie Riperton

I dare you to try to hit Minnie Riperton’s whistle note in this song. Unless you’re Ariana Grande or Mariah Carey, it’ll probably be impossible. I’m not convinced those two pop stars could do it, either.

Minnie Riperton released so many amazing songs in the 60s and 70s. “Les Fleurs” and “Inside My Love” are just a couple of examples. However, “Lovin’ You” was her only song to reach the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it topped that particular chart in 1975.

“Short People” by Randy Newman

While this song is simple enough for any musician to cover, nobody would be able to do it like Randy Newman did. His voice is extremely distinct, and that’s what made this song such a hit. Well, that and his excellent storytelling, which showcases the stupidity of prejudice. Regardless, to this day, I’ve never heard another vocalist with the same singing style as Newman. Whether you think his vocals are silly or not, you can’t deny that he is a unique singer.

With so much music under his belt, it’s quite shocking that “Short People” from 1977 was Newman’s only Top 40 hit. That song reached No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart, and the 1982 song “The Blues” with Paul Simon was the only follow-up to get close at No. 51.

“Pop Muzik” by M

I can’t think of a more unique song from the tail end of the 70s. You can give this song a shot if you want, but this song’s particular combination of vocals, synthesizers, and instrumentation is not an easy one to duplicate. It’s the product of excellent songwriting, sure, but it’s also the product of very specific equipment available at the time.

One of the finest and most genre-bending one-hit wonder songs of the 1970s, “Pop Muzik” hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart in 1979. None of M’s follow-up singles made it to that chart.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images