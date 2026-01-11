Every 1990s Teen Remembers These 3 One-Hit Wonders

Were you a teenager in the 1990s? Were you absolutely obsessed with all of the hot pop tunes that were coming out throughout that decade? If so, the following one-hit wonders from the 1990s were probably part of your CD collection and got a lot of wear. Let’s take a look and get real nostalgic, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

“Girls Night Out” by Tyler Collins (1990)

If you were a teen at the start of the 1990s, this is probably one of the most memorable one-hit wonders that you heard on the radio. This anthemic R&B tune was quite popular. It made it all the way to No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart that year. “Girls Night Out” by Tyler Collins also did quite well on the dance and R&B charts.

Tyler Collins is a real talent, so it’s pretty surprising that she never had another song make it to the Top 40 of the Hot 100 chart again. The follow-up “Never Alone (Eeyore’s Lullaby)” came close at No. 48 in 1995. However, that song would be Collins’ last single.

“What Is Love” by Haddaway (1993)

Eurodance fans and any 1990s teen who just loved to dance would likely agree that this song is one of the best one-hit wonders of all time. Though, the “one-hit wonder” label is debatable when it comes to Haddaway. “What Is Love” was one of many of his hits to make it to the Top 40 in Europe, particularly in Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands. But when it comes to North American success, “What Is Love” peaked at No. 11. It remains Haddaway’s only Top 40 hit on the Hot 100.

“Drinking In L.A.” by Bran Van 3000 (1997)

If you were a Los Angeles native growing up in the 1990s, you probably jammed out to this underrated trip-hop song on more than one occasion. Personally, I wasn’t quite a teen in the 1990s, but I think this is one of the best one-hit wonders of the era. I still listen to it today, and I’m sure many other 90s kids do too.

“Drinking In L.A.” by Bran Van 3000, interestingly enough, didn’t even chart that well in the United States. However, it was a No. 3 hit in the UK and did quite well in Canada and Sweden as well. The song that would earn Bran Van 3000 some success in the US was “Astounded” in 2001, which peaked at No. 35 on the US dance charts. Bran Van 3000 is an interesting case; they were one-hit wonders in the UK with one song and one-hit wonders in the US with another.

Photo by Ebet Roberts/Getty Images