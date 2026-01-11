3 Classic Rock Songs From 1980 That Still Shake the Ground We Stand On

When one thinks of incredibly profound and influential music, they might not think of the 1980s. Maybe, they do, to each their own, after all. However, it seems a vast majority of people think of the 1960s and 1970s when thinking about the songs that changed both the world and the business of music. Although don’t count out the year 1980. With that in mind, here are three classic rock songs from 1980 that still shake the ground we stand on.

“Back In Black” by AC/DC

When it comes to the hair and hard metal of the 1980s, one of the bands that spearheaded the movement was unarguably AC/DC. The band did have some success in the 1970s, but their big break and rise to fame came with their 1980 album, Back In Black, and the title track, “Back In Black”.

Released in 1980, this AC/DC single made waves not just on the charts, but also through the public rock ‘n’ roll psyche. On the charts, “Back In Black” went on to peak at No. 37 on the Billboard Hot 100. This single not only marked a new era for AC/DC, but also for rock ‘n’ roll as a whole.

“Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne

Like AC/DC’s “Back In Black”, Ozzy Osbourne‘s “Crazy Train” got the ball rolling for elaborate, hard-nosed, and glamorous rock ‘n’ roll. We certainly do remember the song for that reason, but the main reason we, and so many other people, remember this song is because of the sheer amount of energy it contains and shares with its listeners.

Following its 1980 release, “Crazy Train” failed to appear on the Hot 100. However, after Ozzy Osbourne’s passing in July of 2025, the single entered the chart and peaked at No. 46, proving that Ozzy’s legacy and the legacy of this song are alive and well.

“Another One Bites the Dust” by Queen

This is certainly a top-three single in Queen‘s expansive and highly decorated catalog. Consequently, people of all generations know this song, and later generations will seemingly know it thanks to its timeless appeal and the historical figures attached to it.

You probably guessed it or already knew, but this song was an enormous hit after its release. Following its release in August of 1980, this quintessential single went on to land at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Furthermore, it also went No. 1 in Canada, Spain, and several other countries.

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns