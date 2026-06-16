3 One-Hit Wonders From 1968 With Melodies That Still Echo Decades Later

The year 1968 gave us music we’re still talking about today. The era was rich with songs that continue to impact popular culture nearly 60 years later. That’s almost impossible to imagine—and certainly impossible to plan for in real-time. And yet here we are. We wanted to dive into three songs from back in the day that still hit us in the heart. These are three songs we still return to. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1968 with melodies that still echo decades later.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Green Tambourine” by The Lemon Pipers from ‘Green Tambourine’ (1968)

The late 1960s were brimming with psychedelic music. It’s as if the songs were trying to will you into a new dimension, a new way of thinking. The era was all about opening your mind to new thoughts and feelings. Enter: “Green Tambourine” by The Lemon Pipers from the band’s 1968 album of the same name. Sounding something like The Beatles’ 1967 LP, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, The Lemon Pipers brought the trippy vibes that we still dive into today.

“MacArthur Park” by Richard Harris from ‘A Tramp Shining’ (1968)

While offering a psychedelic vibe, 1968 also brought a sense of sincere passion to its art. And perhaps no one summed that mood up more than Richard Harris on his hit track, “MacArthur Park”, from the 1968 LP, A Tramp Shining. Listening to the tune today, you can just hear how much Harris cares. He wants his listeners to be better off after hearing his music than they were to start. If we could all ensure a better future, wouldn’t we be happier for it? Harris would assuredly say yes.

“Angel Of The Morning” by Merrilee Rush & The Turnabouts from ‘Angel Of The Morning’ (1968)

Not only has this song been covered and sampled seemingly dozens of times since its original release, but its message has also lasted throughout history. Merrilee Rush, who recorded her rendition of the Chip Taylor-penned song in 1968, showed a slew of listeners that it was okay to take control of your life right along with your sensuality and your agency. Rush empowered her fans, and that’s always something to appreciate—no matter what year it is.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

