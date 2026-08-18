3 Songs From 1968 That Teens Couldn’t Stop Playing in Their First Car

Back in 1968, the radio was rich with songs that appealed to teens and adults alike. And for many a 60s teen who finally scored their very first car, plenty of Top 40 hits made it to their speakers on the way to high school each weekday morning. If you were one of them, I bet at least one of the following three tunes made it to your regular commute rotation.

“Hey Jude” by The Beatles

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There was no escaping this massive Beatles hit in 1968. It’s one of the Fab Four’s most popular songs of their career. And it’s one that has stood the test of time quite beautifully. Written by Paul McCartney, this uplifting yet anthemic pop rock classic was a No. 1 hit across the globe. “Hey Jude” topped mainstream charts in the US, UK, much of Europe, Japan, and elsewhere.

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“Jumpin’ Jack Flash” by The Rolling Stones

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This edgy rock offering from The Rolling Stones was particularly popular among young rock fans in 1968. It also managed to be popular with mainstream audiences as well. This bluesy hard rock song from The Stones has an immediately recognizable sound, thanks to Keith Richards’ unique tuning inspired by Nashville stars like George Jones.

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash” by The Rolling Stones peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 1 on the UK Singles chart.

“Hello, I Love You” by The Doors from ‘Waiting For The Sun’

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This psychedelic rock hit really appealed to younger listeners. I’d be bold enough to say that this might just be the song that turned many a young psych-rock fan into a Doors diehard. “Hello, I Love You” was a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100. It’s easily one of the most popular rock songs from 1968, particularly among teens at the time.

Interestingly enough, this Doors classic was the subject of some controversy. Ray Davies of The Kinks (and some fans) believed that The Doors stole the riff from The Kinks’ tune, “All Day And All Of The Night”. The issue was allegedly settled out of court.

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