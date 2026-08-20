3 One-Hit Wonders From 1972 That Soundtracked Every 70s Teen’s Prom Night

Ah, prom night. Many a 70s teen attended what some considered the biggest night of the year for teenagers. And if you attended your own prom in 1972 or 1973, I bet you danced to all three of the following one-hit wonders that were popular during that time.

“Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl)” by Looking Glass from ‘Looking Glass’

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This tune from Looking Glass was easily one of the bigger hits of 1972, and it had a modern enough sound for the time to resonate with teens. Naturally, it made it to quite a few prom nights that year.

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“Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl)” by Looking Glass was a smash No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This song about a barmaid who longs for her sea-bound love ended up being the band’s only major hit, and the outfit never reached the Top 30 of the Hot 100 again. Looking Glass would later disband in 1975, though they’ve since gotten back together.

“Me And Mrs. Jones” by Billy Paul from ‘360 Degrees Of Billy Paul’

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Philadelphia soul made it to more than a few prom nights in 1972, and this tune from Billy Paul was top-notch romantic slow-dance fodder. “Me And Mrs. Jones” by Billy Paul made it all the way to the top of both the Hot 100 and the R&B charts in the US. Unfortunately for Paul, he never quite made it to the Top 30 of the Hot 100 again. Though, he came close with “Thanks For Saving My Life” / “I Was Married” in 1973.

“Precious And Few” by Climax from ‘Climax Featuring Sonny Geraci’

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Like Billy Paul’s seminal hit, this tune from Climax had a soft and romantic vibe that made it perfect for a prom slow dance. This soft rock song technically dropped in December 1971. But it was popular enough to become one of the most played one-hit wonders on prom night in 1972.

“Precious And Few” by Climax ended up reaching No. 3 on the Hot 100 by 1972. The song did well on a few other charts. Sadly for Climax, the band ultimately reached the climax (ha!) of their career with this hit. They never enjoyed as much widespread success again, and would later disband in 1976.

Photo by Gems/Redferns