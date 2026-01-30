3 One-Hit Wonders From 1974 That Every 70s Teen Remembers

One-hit wonders from the 1970s, more than most decades, tend to stand the test of time. Many such songs are still loved by listeners today, especially 70s teens. Let’s look at just a few one-hit wonders from 1974 that I know 70s teens still remember well, decades after they first hit the airwaves.

“Seasons In The Sun” by Terry Jacks

The Vietnam had not quite ended by 1974, and many 70s teens had likely only ever known the era of war, losing young men in their families to the draft, and the cultural pushback against the conflict. It was a stressful time. Many teens probably found solace in Terry Jacks’ hit “Seasons In The Sun”, a devastating soft rock tune about losing the people you love far too young.

Technically released in late 1973, “Seasons In The Sun” hit the charts in a big way in 1974. The track hit No. 1 across multiple charts, including the Billboard Hot 100. Sadly for Jacks, none of his subsequent singles would reach the Top 40 on the Hot 100. Though, he continued to chart well through the 1970s in Canada.

“Kung Fu Fighting” by Carl Douglas

Disco was far from dead in 1974, and plenty of teens were keeping it alive through their love of the era’s bespoke dance music. “Kung Fu Fighting” was one song that came around during the disco era and the kung-fu movies craze of the mid-1970s, both of which teens, in particular, loved.

“Kung Fu Fighting” was a No. 1 hit across the board for Douglas. However, after that hit made it to the top of the charts, none of his follow-up songs would reach the Top 40 of the Hot 100.

“Cat’s In The Cradle” by Harry Chapin

It’s sad to say, but many teens in 1974 likely resonated with the lyrics of this entry on our list of one-hit wonders. “Cat’s In The Cradle” follows the tale of a father too busy for his son, and his story comes full circle when, as an adult, the son becomes just as neglectful of his father later in life. Plenty of teens in the 1970s likely felt neglected by their parents, and this solitary hit from Harry Chapin likely hit a little too close to home.

Singer-songwriter Harry Chapin made it all the way to No. 1 with “Cat’s In The Cradle” on the Hot 100. After that hit, though, he would not return to the Top 20 of that chart again.

