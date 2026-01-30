The Beatles Biopic Shares First Images of Actors Portraying the Legendary Band

What can a person do in a single decade? For the United States, it took less than a decade to put a man on the moon. Although a defining moment in the history of mankind, the Beatles proved that stardom can come without taking a trip to space. Forming in 1960, the Beatles released over a dozen albums, sold 600 million records, toured the world, and introduced society to Beatlemania. While the decades have passed, the Beatles continue to entertain and inspire, which led director Sam Mendes to share the first images of his new biopic surrounding the legendary group.

When first announced at the 2025 CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Mendes shared details on how he wanted to produce four different films from the perspective of each member. Although the Beatles performed, toured, and practically lived together, each one viewed their stardom in a completely different light.

Although a massive undertaking, Mendes insisted, “I’m honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies.” Aside from telling the history of the Beatles throughout four different films, the project marked the first time the band and Apple Corps Ltd. let a director have access to their music.

Hollywood Embraces Beatlemania With First Official Photos

With Mendes preparing for the production to take a year to complete, the Beatles biopics aren’t expected to hit theaters until April 2028. While having to wait two years might sound exhausting, Sony Pictures decided to give fans a little teaser when releasing the official images of the cast portraying the members of the Beatles.

Looking at the cast and pictures:

Harris Dickinson as John Lennon

Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr

Joseph Quinn as George Harrison

Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney

As for the supporting cast, Aimee Lou Wood will tackle the role of Pattie Boyd, Harrison’s first wife. Anna Sawai will portray Lennon’s second wife, Yoko Ono. For Ringo’s wife, Maureen Starkey, the production announced Mia McKenna Bruce. And embracing McCartney’s first wife, Linda, will be Saoirse Ronan.

With an all-star cast stepping into the shoes of music’s most legendary lineup, Mendes’ ambitious four-film project is shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic events in years. By telling the story of each Beatle from a personal point of view, the films promise to show not just the rise of a band, but the inner lives of four young men who changed music forever.

