3 One-Hit Wonders From 1974 That Still Sound Fresh Today

Music from the 1970s is still enjoyed by many today, though some songs have maintained a modern “freshness” more than others. The following one-hit wonders from 1974 might have been their makers’ only big hits, but they still sound super fresh today. Let’s take a look! If you were around that year, a couple of these tunes might ring a bell.

“Tell Me A Lie” by Sami Jo

Remember this pop gem from 1974? “Tell Me A Lie” by Sami Jo was written by Barbara Wyrick and Mickey Buckins. It was originally recorded by Lynn Anderson, the same year that Sami Jo (Cole) dropped her own version. Sami Jo had the bigger hit on her hands, reaching No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 as well as the Cash Box Top 100.

Sadly, despite coming close, Sami Jo never enjoyed another major hit again on the pop charts. She was later dropped by her label, continued to produce songs, and. eventually, her career in music ended.

“Mike Oldfield’s Single (Theme From ‘Tubular Bells’)” by Mike Oldfield

Fans of this progressive rock songwriter and musician might be surprised to know that he’s technically a one-hit wonder. And no one was expecting “Mike Oldfield’s Single (Theme From ‘Tubular Bells’)” from 1974 to become such a big hit. Despite a long and illustrious career that lasted well into the 2010s, Oldfield only charted a single time in 1974 with this debut song. Though, it’s worth noting that Oldfield continued to chart quite well in the UK and in various countries in Europe.

“Be Thankful For What You Got” by William DeVaughn

How about a little soul to transport you back to the mid-1970s? William DeVaughn dropped “Be Thankful For What You Got” in 1974, and it was a fast hit on the charts. This soul classic topped the R&B chart in the US and reached No. 4 on the Hot 100. Unfortunately, DeVaughn makes it to our list of one-hit wonders from 1974 because this excellent debut single was his only Top 40 hit on the Hot 100 chart. Though, it has not been forgotten. The vocal clip “Diamond in the back, sunroof top, diggin’ the scene with a gangsta lean” has been sampled in countless songs in the modern era.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images