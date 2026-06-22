3 One-Hit Wonders From 1974 With Melodies That Still Echo Decades Later

If nothing else, the 1970s knew how to intrigue. Just think about the decade’s musical offerings. Not only were rock songs ringing out from the rooftops, but there was disco in the clubs, pop on the radio, the beginning of hip-hop in the cities, and much more. Here below, we wanted to dive into three tracks from back in the day that made us raise our eyebrows and lean in. These are three tracks that make us pay attention. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1974 with melodies that still echo decades later.

“Seasons In The Sun” by Terry Jacks from ‘Seasons In The Sun’ (1974)

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This song is several songs at once. Terry Jacks brings folk sensibilities with his poetic lyrics and strummed acoustic guitar, but there are other styles at work here, as well. Electronic, orchestral, rock—to name three. Indeed, the artist leaves you with a cornucopia of work to consider in this three-and-a-half-minute track. But by the time it’s all done, you are left with seemingly more questions than answers. Where did the inspiration for this song come from? And can we get 1,000 more?

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“Be Thankful For What You Got” by William DeVaughn from ‘Be Thankful For What You Got’ (1974)

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In the world of music, there are only a few perfect songs. This is one of them. William DeVaughn’s classic 1974 offering “Be Thankful For What You Got” sums up the vibe of an era, a community. Listening to the track makes you feel like you’re walking through a neighborhood in New York City. The corner stores, the fire hydrants. Sure, we can always use more. But sometimes, as DeVaughn says, you’ve just got to be thankful.

“Beach Baby” by The First Class from ‘Beach Baby’ (1974)

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We move from the concrete sidewalks of the city out to the sandy beaches. The ocean waves are rolling, the sunshine is glowing. Now, we need a song to match the mood. Enter: “Beach Baby” by The First Class. Its harmonies will remind you of acts like The Beach Boys or even The Beatles. But the song is something all its own. It’s the soundtrack to a beach ball floating, jumping, and diving between the spare white clouds.

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